Paul McCartney Album Coming In 2026?

Paul McCartney is finishing a new solo album with plans to release it in early 2026.

Tour in 2026 to support the new effort.

A release date and title haven't been officially announced. Sources close to the artist suggest that the album is nearly complete and that he is "really proud of it."

Ex-Wings Member Denny Seiwell Said It's Beautiful

Original Wings drummer Denny Seiwell recently released a new memoir titled The Best and Worst of Times. 1971-1973 stint with Paul McCartney’s post-Beatles band.

While promoting the book on the Hands Across the Water podcast, Seiwell revealed information about McCartney’s upcoming solo album.

Denny explained that while McCartney was in Los Angeles, he invited the drummer and his wife to a recording studio where he was working on some new songs.

One of the tracks was a sentimental song that really brought back our years together.

And he looked over at my wife, Monique, and she had tears in her eyes. And then he looks at me and he starts welling up, and I’m welling up, and all of a sudden, the three of us are having a big group hug. … It was truly amazing.”

The Follow-Up To McCartney III

New solo album of fresh material will hit stores in early 2026. His team is now planning some UK shows to match the release.

Band on the Run This November

This November also brings Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run. Written with Ted Widmer, the book shows how McCartney built his 1971 group with Linda, Denny Seiwell, and Denny Laine after the Beatles split.

McCartney mentioned on his website. "Starting from scratch after the Beatles felt crazy at times. There were some very difficult moments, and I often questioned my decision."