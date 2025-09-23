Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Axis: Bold As Love’ Coming Back on Special 45 RPM Clear Vinyl

A fresh version of The Jimi Hendrix Experience's 1967 album, Axis: Bold As Love, is on its way from Analogue Productions. The 45 RPM vinyl will come in stereo and mono formats on 200-gram Clarity Vinyl, a see-through material that helps eliminate the static typical with standard vinyl.

This record has 4,500 stereo copies and 2,500 mono editions available. Bernie Grundman remastered the original tapes to create both versions.

"The Axis UHQR cut is amazing — full-bodied, detailed, powerful, and engaging. The best pressing of the record I have ever heard," said Bill Levenson, a GRAMMY Award-winning reissue producer, according to Shore Fire Media.

Each album ships in a custom box with a 16-page booklet written by Brad Tolinski. Numbering in gold foil marks each cover, and buyers get inspection certificates showing quality checks.

The record captures Hendrix's unique sound. Noel Redding plays bass, and Mitch Mitchell performs on drums. Standout tracks include "Spanish Castle Magic," "Castles Made Of Sand," "Little Wing," and "If 6 Was 9."

At Olympic Studios in London, Eddie Kramer caught the band's raw energy on tape. This album shows Hendrix pushing his guitar skills and songwriting forward while keeping his blues and soul roots strong.

Kansas-based Acoustic Sounds, which produces over a million vinyl records yearly, stands behind this release. Their in-house plant, Quality Record Pressings, used cutting-edge tech to make each disc perfect.

Starting as a tiny record store, Chad Kassem built Acoustic Sounds into a complete music factory. Now, they handle everything from mastering to printing under one roof. They also have a concert venue.