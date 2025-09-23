The Trusted Choice For Home Remodels
Big news! Performance Remodeling and Big Jim’s House are officially kicking off our partnership, and we couldn’t be more excited. At Performance Remodeling, they’re proud to be a local company…
Big news! Performance Remodeling and Big Jim’s House are officially kicking off our partnership, and we couldn’t be more excited. At Performance Remodeling, they’re proud to be a local company serving Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Their mission goes beyond home remodeling. They’re passionate about supporting veterans and giving back to the community that has given them so much.
What makes Performance Remodeling different?
✅ Real options that fit real Michigan budgets
✅ A variety of products for every level
✅ A lifetime guarantee on our work
✅ Real choices tailored for every customer
Performance Remodeling is thrilled to continue serving its neighbors with quality, trust, and heart. Click here to learn more.