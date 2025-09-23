Rock 4 Tots Taking Band Submissions For This Years Event

The Rock 4 Tots with WCSX event will attract hundreds of musicians and music fans to Freddy’s Bar & Grill this December, resulting in thousands of dollars for Christmas toys to benefit the Clinton Township Goodfellows Club.

Band submissions have begun on the Rock 4 Tots Facebook page for a limited time.

Committee member “Loco” Joe Evangelista says, " If you just fell off the turnip truck, sign up, as space is limited.

Scott Randall Rock 4 Tots

R4T Celebrates Its 18th Year!

Now in its 18th year, the two-day R4T show features mini-sets by some 50 bands playing from Saturday afternoon to late Sunday night, with only a five-minute break between acts. Audience members just need to bring a new, unwrapped toy or $5 for admission.

“The professionalism of the musicians, every one of them leave their egos at the door, and the crowd sees it. And the crowd just loves the fast pace of the lineup changes,” he said.

Scott Randall Photo of some of over 120 raffle items and the crowd for Rock 4 Tots

Our Yearly Mission

Every child should have something under the tree on Christmas morning.

The toy drive has raised in excess of $50,000, as well as tens of thousands of toys to be donated to the Clinton Township Goodfellows to be distributed to more than 500 children.

Rock-4-Tots collects new unwrapped toys, gift cards, and accepts cash donations. Throughout the event, there are 50/50 raffles and an array of raffle items available for auction. The collections donated to the Clinton Township Goodfellows’ No Child Without a Christmas campaign.

Thanks To All Local Musicians

Scott Randall Detroit's GANGWAY rocked and blew the crowd away. <br>Detroit's original rock band. Dave James -vocals, Jimmy Wigle-guitar, Dave Storm-bass, Brian Perrone-drums

The sign-up page at Facebook.com for R4T already has close to 200 entries to play one of the 2 showcase days. No doubt the largest local musician charity event of the year. It is magical.

Music from all types of Michigan bands, from acoustic to all-out melt some snow rock and roll.