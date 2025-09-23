ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Rock 4 Tots Taking Band Submissions For This Years Event

The Rock 4 Tots with WCSX event will attract hundreds of musicians and music fans to Freddy’s Bar & Grill this December, resulting in thousands of dollars for Christmas toys…

Screamin' Scott
MC on stage giving announcements

WCSX’s Screamin Scott giving stage announcements to a compacity crowd

Austin Zidar

The Rock 4 Tots with WCSX event will attract hundreds of musicians and music fans to Freddy’s Bar & Grill this December, resulting in thousands of dollars for Christmas toys to benefit the Clinton Township Goodfellows Club.

Band submissions have begun on the Rock 4 Tots Facebook page for a limited time.

Committee member “Loco” Joe Evangelista says, " If you just fell off the turnip truck, sign up, as space is limited.

Rock 4 totsScott Randall

Rock 4 Tots

R4T Celebrates Its 18th Year!

Now in its 18th year, the two-day R4T show features mini-sets by some 50 bands playing from Saturday afternoon to late Sunday night, with only a five-minute break between acts. Audience members just need to bring a new, unwrapped toy or $5 for admission.

“The professionalism of the musicians, every one of them leave their egos at the door, and the crowd sees it. And the crowd just loves the fast pace of the lineup changes,” he said.

raffle baskets and people at tables at a barScott Randall

Photo of some of over 120 raffle items and the crowd for Rock 4 Tots

Our Yearly Mission

Every child should have something under the tree on Christmas morning.

The toy drive has raised in excess of $50,000, as well as tens of thousands of toys to be donated to the Clinton Township Goodfellows to be distributed to more than 500 children.

Rock-4-Tots collects new unwrapped toys, gift cards, and accepts cash donations. Throughout the event, there are 50/50 raffles and an array of raffle items available for auction. The collections donated to the Clinton Township Goodfellows’ No Child Without a Christmas campaign.

Thanks To All Local Musicians

band on stage performingScott Randall

Detroit's GANGWAY rocked and blew the crowd away. <br>Detroit's original rock band. Dave James -vocals, Jimmy Wigle-guitar, Dave Storm-bass, Brian Perrone-drums

The sign-up page at Facebook.com for R4T already has close to 200 entries to play one of the 2 showcase days. No doubt the largest local musician charity event of the year. It is magical.

Music from all types of Michigan bands, from acoustic to all-out melt some snow rock and roll.

Keep in the loop with everything on this year's event just by visiting the Rock 4 Tots page.

Freddy's BarRock 4 Totswcsx
Screamin' ScottEditor
Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
Related Stories
Costco sign hangs over the entrance to a wholesale store
Local NewsCostco Recalls Over 3,300 Pounds of Tuna Poke Due to Listeria ConcernsDiana Beasley
Young man spraying mosquito / insect repellent in the forrest, insect protection
Local NewsWayne County Monitors Rising Threat of Asian Tiger Mosquito Amid Climate ChangeKristina Perez
Closeup hands of anonymous male holding modern controller while playing video game in dark room
Local NewsDetroit Metro Airport Opens Two Gaming Lounges for PassengersKristina Perez
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect