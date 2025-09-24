Farm Aid’s 40th Anniversary: Music Icons Unite for Farmers

In Minneapolis, musicians united for 14 straight hours at Farm Aid's 40th show. The September 20 event at Huntington Bank Stadium drew thousands to back small farms fighting to stay afloat.

"We need money," Neil Young said at the morning press conference. "I don't care where it comes from, just so as we don't have to pay it back," according to Glide Magazine.

The crowd of 37,000 watched Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, and Margo Price rock the stage. Minnesota's governor, Tim Walz, marked the day by naming it Farm Aid Day statewide.

Minnesota native Bob Dylan, whose words at Live Aid sparked Farm Aid's birth in 1985, played a short but mighty set. His five-song performance brought "All Along the Watchtower" and "Highway 61 Revisited" back home. At 92, Willie Nelson closed out the night past midnight with his sons, Lukas and Micah. He performed "Whiskey River" and new songs from his 2024 album.

Neil Young and The Chrome Hearts blasted through hits like "Big Crime" and "Rockin' in the Free World." John Mellencamp praised Nelson's work, stating, "We wouldn't have raised a ... dime if it wasn't for him," as reported by Jambase.

Between sets, the Homegrown Village buzzed with farmers sharing wisdom. Local food stands served up fresh farm goods until supplies ran dry.

Margo Price rocked "Don't Let the Bastards Get You Down" and teamed up with Jesse Welles and Billy Strings for Dylan's "Maggie's Farm." This cover symbolized the ongoing fight of farmers against economic hardships.