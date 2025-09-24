Robert Plant New Solo Album On The Way

Rock legend Robert Plant is releasing a new solo album, his first in 8 years. At the young age of 77 years old, Robert shows no sign of slowing down.

Robert Plant will release “Saving Grace,” his first solo album in eight years, on Friday. It will be the Led Zeppelin singer’s 12th solo album.

Inside The New Material

Featuring, “Can I Do It For You” by Memphis Minnie and Kansas Joe McCoy, who recorded the original version of Led Zep classic “When the Levee Breaks,” plus covers of songs.

Plant and his bandmates also put a modern spin on traditional songs “I Never Will Marry” and Gospel Plow.”

Saving Grace’s lineup includes singer Suzi Dian, drummer Oli Jefferson, guitarist Tony Kelsey, banjo and string player Matt Worley, and cellist Barney Morse-Brown, who mix Americana with folk and blues music.

“Everybody’s Song” performed by Robert Plant:

Robert Plant is best known for his work with Led Zeppelin, with guitarist Jimmy Page on tracks like “Whole Lotta Love,” “Immigrant Song,” and “Stairway to Heaven.” They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1995.

What's Robert Been Up Too?

Not easy being a traveling rock god, but the rock singer has largely spent the last 25 years doing a variety of solo projects and collaborations in other genres.

Plant and Krauss won Grammy Awards for Album of the Year and Record of the Year together in 2009, adding to Plant’s long list of accolades.

Chances Of A Tour?

Fall tour promoting the new album next month, featuring two concerts in New York state on Nov. 5 at the Brooklyn Paramount and Nov. 8 at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester.

Fans can get tickets via Seat Geek, StubHub and Vivid Seats.

Can I Find Robert Online?

Yes, Robert Plant has an official website at robertplant.com. The site features information about his music, videos, tours, and offers a mailing list for updates.