Kroger's is celebrating National Chocolate Milk Day by offering a free half-gallon of Kroger Brand Chocolate Milk.

The offer, available through a digital coupon at Kroger.com, can be redeemed in-store or via pickup and delivery on September 26-27.

Customers can download a limited-time, single-use digital coupon or obtain an in-store paper coupon for redemption starting at 12 a.m. EST on the designated days, while supplies last.

How Now Brown Cows?



A survey by Dairy Management Inc. found that 7% of American adults believed chocolate milk comes from brown cows, though the survey's methodology and context suggest the results should be viewed with caution.

A significant number of respondents (48%) also stated they didn't know the origin of chocolate milk, a finding often omitted from news coverage.

Chocolate is made from cacao beans, the seeds of the cacao tree, a plant scientists believe is native to rainforests in the Amazon basin and Orinoco River basin of South America.

It also grows in rainforests in Central America.

Who Invented Chocolate Milk?

Chocolate milk was invented in Jamaica, not by a specific individual, but by incorporating local traditions of combining cacao with milk, spices, and sugar into a drink.

Credit might go to an Irish physician, Sir Hans Sloane, who later adapted this existing Jamaican beverage in the early 1700s, deeming the original bitter cacao and water drink "nauseous" and adding milk to create a more palatable, medicinal tonic.

Is Chocolate Milk Good For You?

While chocolate milk can be a delicious and versatile beverage, it's important to note that its health benefits depend on the type and amount consumed. Here are the benefits of chocolate milk, based on science

1. Nutrient-Rich: Chocolate milk contains essential nutrients such as calcium, vitamin D, protein, potassium, and magnesium.

2. Bone Health: The calcium and vitamin D in chocolate milk contribute to strong and healthy bones.

3. Muscle Recovery: The protein in chocolate milk helps repair and rebuild muscles after exercise.

4. Energy Boost: The carbohydrates and sugar in chocolate milk provide energy for physical activity.

5. Antioxidant Power: Cocoa solids in chocolate milk contain antioxidants that may protect against cell damage.

6. Heart Health: Some studies suggest that chocolate milk may improve blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease.

7. Hydration: Chocolate milk can help replenish fluids lost during exercise or sweating.

8. Weight Management: When consumed in moderation, chocolate milk can help promote satiety and reduce overall calorie intake.

9. Improved Mood: The sweetness and creamy texture of chocolate milk may have mood-boosting effects.