Sammy Hagar Shares Video from Van Halen Blizzard Show

At first glance I thought, “Van Halen blizzard show? Who booked an outside winter show for a band of Van Halen‘s caliber?” You think we get snow early or late…

Mas Tequila Backstage Fiesta with Sammy Hagar a bunch of people are surrounding Sammy and Michael Anthony.. winners from a WCSX contest. Picture used (among others) in an article about the Van Halen blizzard show

Our WCSX VIPs got to do a great photo op with Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony!

At first glance I thought, "Van Halen blizzard show? Who booked an outside winter show for a band of Van Halen's caliber?" You think we get snow early or late here in Michigan... Colorado has us beat. September 20, 1995, Denver got one helluva a snowstorm; the same day as Van Halen's show at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre.

What Happened?

Denver got 8 inches of snow that evening. Marking the 30th anniversary of show, Sammy Hagar said on his YouTube post, “I’ll never forget looking out and it looked like we were playing for 18,000 snowmen.” He further wrote, Eddie (Van Halen) ended up playing half the show with gloves with the fingertips cut out if you could imagine!”

In the video Sammy thanks the crowd for coming out under the conditions and says that management asked if the band wanted to cancel the show. Hagar responded, "If you can do it, we can do it." The band kicks into "Poundcake" while Sammy puts on a scarf and collect some bras from ladies in the crowd.

It is snowing pretty heavy. You can see Michael Anthony's breath. I don't know how they got through this show. Sammy said that Eddie was wearing gloves with the fingertips cut off through most of the show. They had heaters all over the place on stage.

"Poundcake" Clip from the Van Halen Blizzard Show

“The place was packed and everybody looked like a Q-tip out there. It was no big deal for the audience," added Michael Anthony.

The live album, Sammy Hagar & The Best of All Worlds Band – The Residency, will come out on Oct. 10. "Poundcake"will be a part of the album. The recording took place from April 30 – May 17, 2025 at Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas.

Donielle FlynnEditor
Donielle Flynn has two kids, two cats, two dogs, and a love of all things rock. She’s been in radio decades and held down top-rated day parts at Detroit, Philadelphia, and Washington DC radio stations throughout her tenure. She enjoys writing about rock news, the Detroit community, and she has a series called “The Story Behind” where she researches the history of classic rock songs.
