Sammy Hagar Shares Video from Van Halen Blizzard Show

At first glance I thought, "Van Halen blizzard show? Who booked an outside winter show for a band of Van Halen's caliber?" You think we get snow early or late here in Michigan... Colorado has us beat. September 20, 1995, Denver got one helluva a snowstorm; the same day as Van Halen's show at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre.

What Happened?

Denver got 8 inches of snow that evening. Marking the 30th anniversary of show, Sammy Hagar said on his YouTube post, “I’ll never forget looking out and it looked like we were playing for 18,000 snowmen.” He further wrote, Eddie (Van Halen) ended up playing half the show with gloves with the fingertips cut out if you could imagine!”

In the video Sammy thanks the crowd for coming out under the conditions and says that management asked if the band wanted to cancel the show. Hagar responded, "If you can do it, we can do it." The band kicks into "Poundcake" while Sammy puts on a scarf and collect some bras from ladies in the crowd.

It is snowing pretty heavy. You can see Michael Anthony's breath. I don't know how they got through this show. Sammy said that Eddie was wearing gloves with the fingertips cut off through most of the show. They had heaters all over the place on stage.

"Poundcake" Clip from the Van Halen Blizzard Show

“The place was packed and everybody looked like a Q-tip out there. It was no big deal for the audience," added Michael Anthony.