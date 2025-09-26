Detroit Is One of the Least-Friendly Cities in America?

So the other day, this list drops about the friendliest cities in America, according to residents. Top two? San Diego and Raleigh. Not exactly shocking—both are sunshine-and-craft-beer capitals, golden retrievers on patios, surfboards and smiles.

Then came the follow-up. And this one hit different.

The Least Friendly Cities in America, ranked:

Wichita, Kansas – lowest friendliness score in the country. (Apparently, Dorothy and Toto can come home, but don’t bring flying monkeys near those sunflower fields.) New Orleans, Louisiana San Bernardino, California (and the whole Inland Empire) Detroit, Michigan Los Angeles, California (including Anaheim, home of Disneyland) Sacramento, California Atlanta, Georgia Seattle, Washington

And there it is. Detroit. Number four.

Now, if you don’t live here, maybe you nod along. Headlines about crime. Gritty reputation. The whole “ruin porn” thing photographers couldn’t get enough of a decade ago. But if you do live here? You just shake your head. Because this list clearly doesn’t know what it’s talking about.

Eastern Market on a Saturday

Let’s start with Eastern Market. Any Detroiter knows it’s not just about buying tomatoes and fresh basil. It’s the pulse of the city on a Saturday morning. You’ve got vendors hollering prices, saxophones blasting jazz outside Shed 3, kids chowing down on fresh popcorn.

And here’s the kicker: people talk to you. Not fake, “Hi there, welcome to our great city!” tourist talk. Real talk. “Those peaches? Don’t wait, they’ll go soft by Tuesday.” “Try the hot sauce from that guy—burns good.” That’s friendliness in its purest form. Honest. Direct. Human.

Hanging at Our Joints

Now wander into a Detroit bar. Let’s say Nemo's in Corktown or the Cadieux Café on the east side. Nobody’s going to hug you at the door or offer a guided tour of the specials. But order a beer, sit a minute, and you’ll be talking Lions football with the person on the next stool like you’ve known each other since the Silverdome days.

That’s Detroit friendliness. Not sugar-coated, not Instagram-filtered. The bartender remembers your order by the second round. A mechanic on Michigan Ave will tell you, “Don’t replace that part yet—you can get another year out of it.” That’s real care. You just have to earn it.

Blunt ≠ Unfriendly

Detroiters get mislabeled because we’re blunt. We don’t do small talk about the clouds rolling in. We’re more likely to say, “That shirt’s terrible, man. Anyway, you watching the Wings tonight?” That honesty gets mistaken for coldness. But here? Bluntness is friendliness. We don’t waste your time.

People confuse “not fake” with “not friendly.” In Detroit, if you get a smile, it means something. If you get advice, you can trust it. If you get roasted a little, congratulations—you’re in.

The Real Vibe

The truth is, Detroit friendliness doesn’t live on the surface. It’s under the hood, like a rebuilt engine. It’s your neighbor snow-blowing your driveway while you’re still pulling your boots on. It’s strangers high-fiving you on Woodward after a Lions win. It’s the cook at Lafayette Coney who sees you struggling with the menu and says, “First time? Sit down, I got you.”

This city doesn’t hand out courtesy smiles like party favors. But you better believe if your car breaks down on I-94, three Detroiters will pull over before AAA even answers your call.

Final Word

So yeah, throw Detroit on the “least friendly” list if you’re grading on southern drawls and small talk. That’s not who we are. We’re not Disneyland. We’re not surf-and-sunshine. We’re Detroit. We’re Eastern Market, late-night coneys, neighborhood bars where you’ve got to earn your seat.

Stock Photo

We’re blunt, raw, real. And if that’s “unfriendly” to the rest of the country? Then maybe they’re just not ready for the Detroit vibe.