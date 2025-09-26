Reese’s Sued For Not Being Scary Enough?

Reese's Wins in court. A federal judge said consumers still received “delicious Reese’s candy,” despite it not being decorated as customers expected.

Hershey won a class action lawsuit that claimed the chocolate giant deceived customers who bought Halloween-themed Reese’s candy, expecting the spooky designs featured on the packaging.

A federal judge last week granted Hershey’s motion to dismiss the complaint because the customers suffered no injury.

The class action was filed last year, 2024, in southern Florida, with plaintiffs claiming they were misled by the packaging of pumpkin.

- and ghost-shaped candies that featured “cool, carved designs.” The customers claimed they had bought the product based on the packaging and were disappointed when they found the candies to be blank.

Hershey, which makes Reese's, argued the plaintiffs didn’t suffer financial injury because they still received “delicious Reese’s candy,” noting the customers did not allege the products were defective or did not meet flavor expectations. The packaging also included pictures of the uncarved designs, the food giant noted, in addition to including a “decorating suggestion” disclaimer for the artistic renderings.

The Lawsuit was seeking over $5 million.

Hershey released several new products for Halloween this year, including miniature Reese’s in collaboration with Peanuts’ “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”

It also released vampire-shaped Kit Kats and Twizzlers in the form of ghosts.

It is not possible to know the exact number of Reese's that will be given out for Halloween, as there are no public figures that track this specific number. However, based on sales data, Reese's are consistently among the most popular Halloween candies in the United States.

