The Who Bids Emotional Farewell in Final North American Tour

At Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, The Who blasted through 22 songs on September 22. Ten thousand screaming fans packed the venue for what might be the band's last Bay Area stop. It was part of The Song Is Over: The North American Farewell Tour.

Pete Townshend, 80, and Roger Daltrey, 81, stormed through six decades of music. Starting with 1964's "I Can't Explain," they ripped into "Substitute" from 1965. The set spanned all the way to 2006, when they dropped tracks from Endless Wire. Fans went wild for "Who Are You" and "Pinball Wizard." The crowd roared during "Won't Get Fooled Again."

While Daltrey's voice stayed strong most of the night, he switched up his approach during the famous screams in "Won't Get Fooled Again." From the first chord, Townshend spun his arm in his classic windmill style.

Onstage, Simon Townshend struck the guitar strings while Loren Gold worked the keys. Jon Button handled bass while Jody Linscott kept time on percussion. John Hogg added backing vocals, Scott Devours pounded the drums, and Katie Jacoby stepped in with a violin for "Baba O'Riley." After saying goodbye twice before, first in 1982, then during The Who Hits 50! Tour a decade ago, the band swore that this North American run would mark the end.

"Love, Reign O'er Me" hit hard, but "The Song Is Over" struck deeper. At a Vancouver concert in Rogers Arena that was part of the same tour, Daltrey sang, "The song is over, I'm left with only tears, I must remember, even if it takes a million years," according to the Vancouver Sun.