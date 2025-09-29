ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

The Big House Concert Breaks Attendance Records

Over the Michigan football bye weekend, country music star Zach Bryan made history at Michigan Stadium. The Big House concert was a record-breaking high mark in U.S. ticketed concert attendance….

Donielle Flynn
An aerial show of the Uof M Big House in Ann Arbor. The venue is packed full of fans. Used (Among others) in an article about National Tailgating Day and about The Big House concert that broke attendance records

Aerial photos of the University of Michigan Athletics Campus prior to and during at “Maise Out” at Michigan Stadium for the football game against Penn State on Oct. 15, 2022.

Courtesy of The University of Michigan

Over the Michigan football bye weekend, country music star Zach Bryan made history at Michigan Stadium. The Big House concert was a record-breaking high mark in U.S. ticketed concert attendance. On September 27, 2025, Zach Bryan drew 112,408 fans. Thus officially surpassing George Strait’s 2024 record of 110,905 at the Texas A&M Kyle Field.

The First Big House Concert Ever

This show marks the first headlining concert ever held at the 99-year-old stadium. And it's only the second concert of any kind in its history. The Big House is the largest in the U.S. and among the largest worldwide by capacity. In the Top 25 capacity stadiums list: Beaver Stadium comes in second. Ohio Stadium (The Horseshoe) follows in third, and Kyle Field is fourth.

Beyond attendance, Bryan’s show reset another benchmark: $5 million in merchandise sales for the night, also billed as a record for a single concert. His 90-minute performance was supported by a 16-piece band. It featured guest appearances by John Mayer and Michigan’s own The War and Treaty.

A standout moment in the Big House Concert came when Bryan and Mayer covered the Grateful Dead’s “Friend of the Devil.” Bryan joking mid-song: “I promised John I wouldn’t mess it up.” He introduced Mayer to the crowd as “one of the best guitar players to ever walk the Earth.” Elsewhere, Bryan spotlighted Michigan pride by wearing a maize-and-blue jersey with “BRYAN” on the back.

Here's a crowd shot just before the show began:

Bryan’s performance not only rewrote record books but signaled a shift in how stadiums, especially on college campuses, may rethink their role in live music events. This normally would have normally been a buy week with no traffic. Instead, The Big House concert just pulled in some serious side-hustle extra money.

Ann ArborMichigan Stadiumthe big house
Donielle FlynnEditor
Donielle Flynn has two kids, two cats, two dogs, and a love of all things rock. She’s been in radio decades and held down top-rated day parts at Detroit, Philadelphia, and Washington DC radio stations throughout her tenure. She enjoys writing about rock news, the Detroit community, and she has a series called “The Story Behind” where she researches the history of classic rock songs.
Related Stories
Bruce Kulick, also guitarist of Kiss band, performs during a concert at Café Iguana on November 23, 2024 in Monterrey, Mexico.
MusicBruce Kulick Set to Join Kiss for Special Las Vegas Show This NovemberDan Teodorescu
Rob Halford of Judas Priest
MusicRob Halford on Touring with Alice CooperDonielle Flynn
Joe Elliott of Def Leppard performs onstage during the "Summer Stadium" tour at Truist Park on July 13, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
MusicDef Leppard Set to Drop 4K Concert Film From Epic Sheffield ShowLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect