The Big House Concert Breaks Attendance Records

Over the Michigan football bye weekend, country music star Zach Bryan made history at Michigan Stadium. The Big House concert was a record-breaking high mark in U.S. ticketed concert attendance. On September 27, 2025, Zach Bryan drew 112,408 fans. Thus officially surpassing George Strait’s 2024 record of 110,905 at the Texas A&M Kyle Field.

The First Big House Concert Ever

This show marks the first headlining concert ever held at the 99-year-old stadium. And it's only the second concert of any kind in its history. The Big House is the largest in the U.S. and among the largest worldwide by capacity. In the Top 25 capacity stadiums list: Beaver Stadium comes in second. Ohio Stadium (The Horseshoe) follows in third, and Kyle Field is fourth.

Beyond attendance, Bryan’s show reset another benchmark: $5 million in merchandise sales for the night, also billed as a record for a single concert. His 90-minute performance was supported by a 16-piece band. It featured guest appearances by John Mayer and Michigan’s own The War and Treaty.

A standout moment in the Big House Concert came when Bryan and Mayer covered the Grateful Dead’s “Friend of the Devil.” Bryan joking mid-song: “I promised John I wouldn’t mess it up.” He introduced Mayer to the crowd as “one of the best guitar players to ever walk the Earth.” Elsewhere, Bryan spotlighted Michigan pride by wearing a maize-and-blue jersey with “BRYAN” on the back.

Here's a crowd shot just before the show began: