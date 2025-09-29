Def Leppard Set to Drop 4K Concert Film From Epic Sheffield Show

Def Leppard will release Diamond Star Heroes Live from Sheffield on November 21. The live album and concert film captured their electric hometown performance at Bramall Lane Stadium in Sheffield, England, last May. The concert supported their 2022 album, Diamond Star Halos. The band performed 17 songs, including live European debuts of "Take What You Want," "This Guitar," and "Kick." "This Guitar" was a tribute to late co-founder Steve Clark.

On Instagram, Def Leppard wrote, "On May 22, 2023, 47 years after their birth, Def Leppard returned to Sheffield for a sold-out Bramall Lane stadium show of 40,000 fans." This is the band's first release in stunning 4K UHD format. Fans can also pick up the show as a deluxe two-CD/Blu-ray set, vinyl with red, white, and black splatter, or a standalone Blu-ray. The colors on the vinyl are a nod to Sheffield United's classic colors.

Bonus content fills the Blu-ray to bursting. A warm-up concert at The Leadmill shows the band in rare form. This kicked off their massive world trek with Mötley Crüe just days before.

The band winds down 2025 with a final blast in Gary, Indiana, on October 11. Next year brings bright lights and big stakes. The band will spend 12 nights at The Colosseum, Caesars Palace, from February 3 through February 28.

In summer 2026, they'll storm across Europe with Extreme. Starting in Sweden's Rättvik on June 13, they'll be at Wacken Open Air by July's end. A desert-shaking Dubai finale caps the run on August 2.