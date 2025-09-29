Another Rock & Roll Snub For The Super Bowl

The Rolling Stones perform at halftime during Super Bowl XL between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on February 5, 2006

No Rock & Roll for another year, and the committee that picks the entertainment snubs rock artists yet again.

The NFL, Apple Music, and Roc Nation announced Sunday that Bad Bunny will lead the halftime festivities from Levi's Stadium on Feb. 8 in Santa Clara, California.

The Puerto Rican superstar's selection comes amid another career-defining run:

He's fresh off a historic Puerto Rico residency this month that drew more than half a million fans and is leading all nominees at the Latin Grammys in November.

He has become one of the world's most-streamed artists with albums such as "Un Verano Sin Ti," an all-Spanish-language LP.

Why Rock And Roll Is Getting Ignored?



Rock music is less frequently featured at the Super Bowl halftime show primarily due to a shift in cultural relevance and the NFL's strategy to attract a broad, younger, and increasingly female audience.

Rock was dominant in the 2000s; other genres like pop, hip-hop, and R&B have since grown to command the largest market share and streaming numbers.

Which is funny because the last few years the show has been an ear-sore and the entertainment value simply sad.

Who's Really In Charge Of Picking Artists?

Since 2019, Jay-Z's entertainment company Roc Nation has been an official strategic partner for the NFL's live music, co-producing the halftime show.

Under this partnership, the halftime show has increasingly featured hip-hop and R&B headliners, such as Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, and the 2022 collective that included Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Eminem.

Memories Of Rock Artists Who Played

Rock bands have performed at the Super Bowl.

It's important to note that rock music has not been completely absent from the halftime show. Classic rock acts were featured prominently in the 2000s, with performers including:

The Who (2010)

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (2009)

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers (2008)

The Rolling Stones (2006)

Paul McCartney (2005)

U2 (2002)

Even more recently, Maroon 5 headlined in 2019, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers performed with Bruno Mars in 2014. However, the recent booking trends reflect a broader, strategic shift away from rock as a primary focus.

Will Rock Return Someday?