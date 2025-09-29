What Your Coffee Says About You

It’s National Coffee Day, which means you’ve probably already got your go-to order in hand. But here’s the thing — your favorite cup of coffee may actually say a lot more about you than you think.

Dutch Brothers Coffee recently released a personality profile that breaks down the quirks, habits, and even zodiac signs of coffee drinkers based on how they take their brew. Whether you drink it black, add a little sugar, or pour in some milk, your order might just be your personality in a cup.

Let’s break it down.

Black Coffee Drinkers: The No-Nonsense Crew

Black coffee has long been the badge of the serious, straightforward drinker. No frills, no foam, no caramel drizzle — just caffeine and character. And the stats back it up:

Black coffee drinkers most likely to be introverts -- 52%

Black coffee drinkers are morning people -- 53%

Black drinkers are dog people -- 45%

Black coffee drinkers are light sleepers -- 43%

Law and Order -- black coffee are biggest fans 46%

48 percent of black drinkers are always on time -- most of drinkers

Black drinkers most likely to be Taurus

Black coffee favors winter

If you’re picturing yourself in this group, chances are you’ve already been up since dawn, walked the dog, and probably caught the latest Law and Order rerun before anyone else even brewed a pot. Black coffee people aren’t just punctual — they’re dependable. And yes, apparently they’re also heavily represented in the Taurus camp. Steady, reliable, maybe a little stubborn. Sounds about right.

Black with Sugar: Sweet but Still Strong

For those who take their coffee black but add a spoonful of sugar, it’s like saying, “I want the caffeine kick, but I’m not here to punish myself.” These drinkers lean into balance — a little edge, a little sweetness. According to the Dutch Bros breakdown:

Black with sugar are dog people -- 38%

Black with sugar are average sleepers -- 49%

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel -- black with sugar are biggest fans 40%

Black with sugar most likely to be Taurus

This group is still grounded — still Taurus territory — but with a softer side. They’ll stay up late binging The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, fall asleep at a reasonable hour, and probably still hit snooze once or twice before the morning commute.

Coffee with Milk: The Social Sippers

Now, let’s talk about the creamers, the oat-milkers, the almond latte crowd. Coffee with milk is the order of choice for extroverts, night owls, and the binge-watchers who are always ready to talk about their latest show obsession. The numbers tell the story:

Extroverts were most likely to take their coffee with milk -- 35%

Coffee with milk fans are equally morning/night people -- 49%

Deep sleepers are most likely to be coffee with milk (20%) or coffee with milk and sugar (19%)

Big Little Lies -- coffee with milk are 49% more likely to watch than black drinkers

Games of Thrones -- coffee with milk are biggest fans 58%

Coffee with milk most likely to be an Aries

This group is living proof that coffee isn’t just about function — it’s about community. They’re the folks who will happily grab a latte at 10 p.m. and still crash like a rock. And if you need someone to debate whether Big Little Lies was better than Game of Thrones, this is your crew. With Aries in the mix, it makes sense: bold, outgoing, and maybe just a little dramatic.

What It All Means

At first glance, it’s easy to laugh off the idea that your coffee order could predict your personality. But there’s something to it:

Black coffee drinkers keep it simple, punctual, and consistent.

Black with sugar fans balance strength with a touch of comfort.

Coffee with milk drinkers bring the social energy and love to binge-watch the big shows.

Coffee is ritual. It’s the way you start your morning, the comfort you reach for on a long afternoon, or the companion on a late-night project. The way you take it may not define your destiny, but it does paint a picture of who you are when nobody’s looking — or when you’re just trying to wake up.

Final Sip

So next time you order, think about what your cup says about you. Are you the no-nonsense black coffee drinker who’s always on time? The black-with-sugar type who needs a little sweetness to balance the day? Or the milk-and-latte lover who’s ready to chat about the latest HBO hit?