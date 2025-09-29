When Led Zeppelin Spoke Candidly About Their Creative Process

Led Zeppelin is one of those bands that everyone pretty much has to enjoy and experience. Even though there are generations of people who weren't even alive, or at least were very young, when Zeppelin was making music, the band's sounds are still a huge part of pop culture.

There are very few bands that have the influence of Zeppelin, and you can still hear their music in a plethora of rock bands today. Bands like Greta Van Fleet and Rival Sons seem very influenced by the classic rock of Zeppelin and are introducing it to an entirely new generation.

Let's look at some choice Zeppelin interviews over the years. Buckle up, because it's going to be a fun rock 'n' roll ride through yesterday.

Led Zeppelin in Their Own Words

Jimmy Page did a famous interview with the Oxford Union talk, and it's been transcribed in full by Led Zeppelin News. In it, he talked about their first album. "What I did on the first album was to make sure that it was financed internally," he said, adding that he basically paid for it. Now, he added, "if therefore if you could now go to the record company as opposed to going cap in hand, you could actually play them the record… like no singles, because we'd didn't want to get… I'd had a history beforehand of singles with, well, being a studio musician… I would say that having had to be a singles band with The Yardbirds almost broke the spirit of the band."

Page went on to talk about how the climate was there for LPs at the time, especially vinyl LPs, so he didn't want to do singles for radio. Zeppelin has never been a "singles" band, so that makes sense. "I really just wanted to develop the ideas of the band as a band without keep being anchored back 'where's the single on this … new album?'" he added.

Paige also talked with British GQ and reflected on the end of the band. "It was like staggering away from the vacuum caused by a great explosion, with your eardrums ringing," he said. Paige added that, "I found myself standing on a street corner, clutching 12 years of my life, with a lump in my throat and a tear in my eye, and not knowing which way to go" and that "it was a most peculiar experience, because I knew that the dream was over and everything was gone."

Paige also spoke with The Guardian about why he's always shied away from taking a leadership role with the group. "I've always shied away from leadership in the past because of all that ego thing" he said, adding, "I just wanted to play guitar, basically, but Keith always had this thing of being overshadowed by Jeff and that, which was nonsense. It was great when we had the two lead guitars."

Robert Plant spoke with the Telegraph about his music-making process now and back when Zeppelin was starting out. As musicians get older, their music changes. "I think I'm getting better" he said regarding his music-making, adding, "My ability to mould my frame of mind to the temperature, tempo and temperament of the music, it's getting closer. … You can't ever really go back."

Plant also talked to NPR about how he continues to make music. "I think they quite expect me to disappear into the desert for years on end, then come out, you know, with a beard down to the floor, going: hey, you’ll never guess, I found a new scale," he said, adding that, "I have to surprise myself. I have to try and push myself into an area where I'm a little unsure. I come from a very strong and demonstrative lineage, as well as coming from the land of the ice and snow."

In a separate interview with Uncut.co.uk, Plant talked about why he wants to "keep moving" and creating music, which is a good thing for music fans. "When you go to Essouira in Morocco, or the Welsh coast… when you go to these borderlands here, get out of the car and just sit there and take it in, it's the very pulse of life," he said. "The old gods are long gone but still… there's something of the old magic that's still around."

Bassist John Paul Jones spoke did an interview with Bass Player in May 2008, and Guitar World recently posted in. In it, he talks about the band's music. "I was a sort of Motown and Stax specialist when I was a studio musician, and I brought that groove into Led Zeppelin, "he said, adding that "Bonzo was also a big R&B fan, so there's a lot of it in the Zeppelin rhythm section."

Paul Jones continued, noting that "In addition to keyboard, mandolin, and other things like that, I just brought my musical experience" and that he's "always said that Zeppelin was the space between four individual musicians, and it was bigger than the sum of its parts."

Speaking with Far Out Magazine, Paul Jones also talked about the band's sound and style. "There was a period after one tour when Bonzo and I went back to our families and Jimmy and Robert went away to their cottage and wrote the songs on Led Zeppelin III, so that became a songwriting partnership." he said. "Generally whoever had a riff would bring it in, and if it worked it would make the album." He added that music would come out in jams and be worked in during sessions.

In a separate interview with The Guardian, Paul Jones said that "there was a Zeppelin swagger, definitely," and that "we knew we were good. At our best, we thought we could be a match for any band on the planet. And at our worst, we were better than most of them."