Mountain Dew Has A New Flavor And It Is Dirty

Dirty Mountain Dew Cream Soda Dew officially confirmed to be next new flavor

Mountain Dew just dropped the news that a brand-new flavor is coming, and fans are saying, Here comes another flavor?

Fans are excited to know the iconic PepsiCo soda brand has been hard at work creating something new.

The Dirty Details

The popular citrus-flavored soft drink is getting an all-new “dirty soda” inspired spin-off with the launch of Dirty Mountain Dew Cream Soda.

The new flavor is described as a “unique taste” with a “smooth cream flavor twist.”

It will be available in both regular and Zero Sugar versions.

Mt. Dew's new soda drink will make its first splash at NACS in October 2025, but national availability isn’t slated to begin rolling out until sometime in early 2026. As soon as we know more, so will you!

Dew The History Of



Mt.Dew was created in the 1930s by Tennessee brothers Barney and Ally Hartman.

Invented as a lemon-lime whiskey mixer and was named after a slang term for moonshine.

It was initially sold with a hillbilly theme and rebranded in the 1950s to become a standalone soda.

PepsiCo changed the flavor to its current citrus-orange profile, developed numerous flavor variants, and shifted marketing from its hillbilly roots to extreme sports.

According to a timeline on Mountain Dew Wiki, a fan site, the hillbilly theme stayed with Mountain Dew until 1973.

"Pepsi completely alters Mountain Dew's packaging, abandoning the 'hillbilly' look and changing the logo for the first time to appeal to a 'younger generation.'"

The "Ya-hooo! It'll tickle your innards" ad campaign, developed in 1965, was dropped along with the hillbilly image.

Why Mountain Dew No Longer In Glass Bottles?

Scott Randall Vintage Mountain Dew glass bottle 1969-1980s 32FL Oz



Most major soda companies, including Mountain Dew's owner PepsiCo, switched from glass to plastic and aluminum for several key reasons, including lower costs, lighter weight, and improved safety.