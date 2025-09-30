Ringo Starr Celebrates The Beatles’ Streaming Success as Band Gets Billions of Yearly Listens

ContestsConcerts + Events
Streaming numbers show The Beatles still pull in billions of plays each year, with new fans constantly finding their songs. Ringo Starr spoke about their staying power and what’s next….

Ringo Starr attends Ringo's Peace &amp; Love Birthday Celebration at Beverly Hills Garden Park on July 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Kevin Winter via Getty Images

"Every generation, if they're into music, listens to us," Starr said to the Financial Times. "And you know, we're still selling records. We do billions of streams a year! It's far out. I know why. The music was great, the songs were great, the attitude was great."

Starr still works with his old bandmate, Paul McCartney. "Paul and I are still doing what we were doing then. We're on the road, we're making records," he mentioned.

Sam Mendes has plans for four separate films about the band, set for a 2027 release. Actor Barry Keoghan will step into Starr's shoes. "He's very busy being me right now," Starr quipped about the filming.

Music apps and radio keep The Beatles' sound alive. Young listeners mix with long-time fans, proving the band's magic still works. Six decades after they first hit the stage, their songs still move people worldwide. Fans can get Ringo's latest album from his official website.

