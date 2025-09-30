The State of Steak: America’s Beefy Obsession, Explained

When a major food company like Cargill drops a report called the State of Steak, you know it’s serious. This isn’t just about what’s on the plate — it’s about who we are as a people. Forget politics, forget TikTok trends, the one thing that still unites Americans is beef sizzling on the grill. The report looked at when, where, and how Americans order their steak, and the results read like a love letter to char marks, baked potatoes, and steak knives that somehow always end up dull halfway through the meal.

But here’s the fun part: we’ve boiled down the entire American steak identity to four main cuts . . . and one extra option that feels like an out-of-print vinyl record. Let’s chew on the findings.

The Mount Rushmore of Steaks

The survey found that America is basically split among four heavy hitters when it comes to ordering steak at a restaurant:

Ribeye (52%) : The reigning champ, the LeBron of beef. Half of America says this is their go-to, and it makes sense. Ribeye is juicy, flavorful, and has that perfect fat marbling that makes you forget your doctor’s cholesterol lecture. If you’re ordering a ribeye, you’re here for maximum taste and zero regrets.

: The reigning champ, the LeBron of beef. Half of America says this is their go-to, and it makes sense. Ribeye is juicy, flavorful, and has that perfect fat marbling that makes you forget your doctor’s cholesterol lecture. If you’re ordering a ribeye, you’re here for maximum taste and zero regrets. Sirloin (46%) : The practical cousin. Sirloin is leaner, usually cheaper, and feels like the responsible choice — kind of like driving a Honda Civic that can still hit the freeway just fine. People who order sirloin are the ones who say, “I’ll take a salad too” and then secretly steal fries from your plate.

: The practical cousin. Sirloin is leaner, usually cheaper, and feels like the responsible choice — kind of like driving a Honda Civic that can still hit the freeway just fine. People who order sirloin are the ones who say, “I’ll take a salad too” and then secretly steal fries from your plate. Filet Mignon (45%) : The fancy one. Filet eaters are looking for tenderness, luxury, and bragging rights. It’s smaller, softer, and usually arrives wrapped in bacon because, hey, steak needs a scarf sometimes.

: The fancy one. Filet eaters are looking for tenderness, luxury, and bragging rights. It’s smaller, softer, and usually arrives wrapped in bacon because, hey, steak needs a scarf sometimes. New York Strip (43%): The tough-guy cut. Firm texture, bold flavor, no nonsense. If ribeye is the rock star, filet is the celebrity chef, and sirloin is your sensible friend, the New York strip is the blue-collar hero — straightforward and dependable.

Together, these four cuts dominate the menu like the Beatles of beef.

The Fifth Beatle: Prime Rib

Now, the report noted that prime rib is also popular, but it tends to show up in fewer orders. Why? Because it’s the steak equivalent of vinyl records: timeless, beloved, but with a narrower fan base. It’s not about age — it’s about vibe. Prime rib feels like a special occasion, a throwback to Sunday dinners and hotel buffets where carving stations looked like medieval feasts.

If ribeye is a rock concert at an arena, prime rib is a velvet-curtain supper club with Frank Sinatra on the speakers. It’s still a classic, and it’s not going anywhere.

The Grill: America’s Happy Place

Here’s one thing everyone agrees on: grilling is king. A whopping 73% of Americans say their favorite way to enjoy steak is on the grill. Pan-seared is nice, sous-vide is trendy, but there’s something primal about fire and smoke that no kitchen gadget can beat.

Grilling is where steak becomes not just food, but an event. The backyard cookout. The tailgate. The moment when Uncle Dave insists on showing you “his secret method” that looks suspiciously like everyone else’s. That smoky crust and sizzling sound? That’s America’s soundtrack.

Where We’re Ordering It

Here’s a fun twist: despite steak’s reputation as a “fancy night out” food, over 90% of steak dinners are ordered at casual chains. Think Outback, Applebee’s, Texas Roadhouse. The places with neon signs, bottomless bread, and waiters who write their name upside-down in Sharpie on your table.

It turns out the steakhouse experience has gone mainstream. You don’t need a white tablecloth or a tuxedoed waiter to cut into a ribeye anymore. You just need a booth, a bucket of peanuts on the floor, and maybe a bloomin’ onion the size of a basketball.

Steak as Cultural Glue

What the State of Steak really shows is that steak is more than dinner. It’s shorthand for celebration, indulgence, and togetherness. Birthdays, promotions, anniversaries — the big moments get marked with beef. And unlike avocado toast or cold-brew coffee, steak isn’t a generational thing. Everyone’s in on it, from college kids hitting a chain restaurant on Friday night to families crowding around the grill on the Fourth of July.

Even the debates are fun. Ribeye vs. strip. Rare vs. medium-rare. Gas vs. charcoal. Steak isn’t divisive; it’s a conversation starter.

What It Means for the Future of Steak

Cargill’s first-ever report is both a snapshot and a crystal ball. It shows us that while steak may look different depending on the plate — ribeye in a cowboy-themed chain, filet at a candlelit dinner, prime rib at a holiday buffet — it’s not going anywhere.

The cuts might shuffle in popularity, cooking gadgets will come and go, and menus might lean more “casual” than “fine dining.” But steak remains one of the last truly bipartisan meals in America.

If the State of the Union leaves us divided, the State of Steak brings us back to the table. Literally.

Final Bite

So what’s the moral of this meaty story? Don’t overthink it. Order the cut you love, grill it the way you like, and enjoy the fact that steak still has the power to bring us together. Whether you’re a ribeye loyalist, a filet enthusiast, or a prime rib traditionalist, you’re part of a bigger picture: a country that still believes in steak night.