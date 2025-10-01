Good Grief Charlie Brown Fans Not Again

It is that time of year for Charlie Brown fans to remember "It's the Great Pumpkin" story we have come to love. It is a long-time story we have watched on TV and passed down to our kids and grandkids.

Millions grew up watching "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" every year on CBS or ABC, but that stopped after 2021, when Apple acquired the rights to the Peanuts holiday specials in 2018.

The deal also included holiday favorites "A Charlie Brown Christmas" and "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving."

If You Can Afford Apple TV Plus, You Get Charlie

Charlie Brown's Halloween Show Is Still Held Hostage by Apple TV+.

It is shown to only those who can afford or have access to Apple TV. It’s sad to find out again that there is only one way to watch “It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown”: Apple TV+ and all the Peanuts specials.

The time-old classic used to be available to all on traditional TV channels.

PBS Will Show The Halloween Special, Right?

Not even PBS Public Broadcasting Stations can air it this year, unlike in the past. PBS took to Twitter last time to say, “We’ll all have to watch for a different pumpkin patch this year. PBS does not have the right to show it anymore.”

While they did air on PBS in 2020 and 2021, PBS said in a 2022 tweet that it didn't have the rights to distribute any Peanuts specials that year. It has not been publicly broadcast since.

Charlie Is A Stream Only Guy Now

Created by Charles M. Schulz, the classic show was released in 1966 and features Charlie Brown preparing for a party. Snoopy also sets his sights on the Red Baron, and Linus patiently awaits a pumpkin patch miracle.

Here's everything you need to know about "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown," including where you can watch it in 2025.

Those looking to watch the holiday special will need to head over to Apple TV+. Subscribers can watch it any time.

However, the streamer has aired the holiday special for free for non-subscribers.

Apple has yet to announce a free streaming weekend for 2025. Last year, the streaming window was from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20.

“The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” started its run back in 1965. It’s part of my childhood forever. Sure, I could throw on the DVD easily any time of the year. But who plays DVDs much anymore?

My DVD player has dust on it. Another reason I loved the Halloween special was the music soundtrack by jazz great Vince Guaraldi.