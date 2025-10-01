Pumpkin Spice Season: How August Lattes Lead into October

October 1st marks National Pumpkin Spice Day, a celebration dedicated to the warm, cozy blend of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice, and cloves that we know as “pumpkin spice.” Though the mix doesn’t actually include pumpkin, its name evokes autumn and the classic pumpkin pie.

Around this day, fans and businesses lean into new seasonal treats, limited-edition offerings, and just the sheer joy of embracing fall flavors and with it, Fall itself. I get it. Fall is my favorite season. If Summer and Fall lasted all year, I wouldn't be mad. I never want Summer to end... but I can't wait for the Fall season. Crisp mornings, not bugs, no humidity... it's glorious. It's never too early to carve a pumpkin, is it?

You wanted the best pumpkin - you got the best pumpkin.. KISS! Detroit graphic artist, John Rios and his Gene Simmon's pumpkin. SIDE NOTE: Bonus points for the Alice Cooper T-shirt.

Pumpkin Spice Season Start Early

Starbucks has long been one of the biggest drivers of the pumpkin spice craze. Their Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) was first introduced in 2003 after a test in about 100 stores in Vancouver and Washington, D.C. The flavor quickly became a cultural icon. Though its recipe evolved over time, the drink has remained the seasonal trigger many people anticipate each year.

This year Starbucks announced the Pumpkin Spice Season would return to U.S. menus on August 26, kicking off “fall vibes” months before actual autumn. This early launch is part of the trend of “pumpkin spice creep.” It's the shift of fall flavors into late summer and it makes a ton of sense for their target consumers.

What do we associate with Fall? Kids going back to school. When do kids go back to school? They start going back in the end of August. Mom's drop-offs at school... a return to the Fall routine... go grab a PSL and there you go. That's why it makes a ton of sense. I can't judge, I see nothing wrong with decorating for Halloween in September. Why not enjoy the season for 2 months instead of one?

All Things Pumpkin Spice

Beyond lattes, the pumpkin spice wave has spawned a vast seasonal market. Some standout products right now include:

Pumpkin Spice Cheerios — a fall-flavored cereal twist on a breakfast classic.

— a fall-flavored cereal twist on a breakfast classic. Goldfish Pumpkin Spice Grahams — Goldfish snacks meeting Dunkin’s flavor line.

— Goldfish snacks meeting Dunkin’s flavor line. Lesser Evil Organic Popcorn Pumpkin Spice — clean-ingredient popcorn dusted with warm spices.

— clean-ingredient popcorn dusted with warm spices. Torani Pumpkin Pie Sauce — a rich sauce often used to flavor coffees and desserts.

— a rich sauce often used to flavor coffees and desserts. Pumpkin Spice Spa Set — body care in pumpkin-spice form (because why limit it to food?).

— body care in pumpkin-spice form (because why limit it to food?). Good & Gather Pumpkin Spice Coffee Syrup — for DIY pumpkin spice drinks at home.

Pumpkin Spicy Facts

The recipe has changed: in 2015 Starbucks added actual pumpkin and removed artificial coloring to satisfy demand for authenticity.

The pumpkin spice trend long predates Starbucks. The concept of combining those spices dates back to early colonial America recipes (17th century).

Starbucks considered calling their drinks the "Little Harvest Latte" instead of the PSL.

Over time, “pumpkin spice” has leapt off menus into candles, lotions, toothbrushes and even cereals and condiments.

Some of the strangest pumpkin spice products over the years have included deodorant, hummus, dog treats, Twinkies, and Spam.