Win Tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Little Caesars Arena!

The holidays in Detroit just wouldn’t be the same without Trans-Siberian Orchestra. On Saturday, December 27, TSO returns to Little Caesars Arena with their electrifying production, The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO & More. And 94.7 WCSX wants to send you to the show for free.

Known for their jaw-dropping light displays, massive sound, and powerhouse performances, TSO has built a reputation as one of the most thrilling live acts in the world. This year’s winter tour is extra special, featuring a 25th Anniversary tribute to their groundbreaking rock opera, Beethoven’s Last Night, plus the return of their famous signing line for fans.

From soaring guitars to powerful vocals, from dazzling pyrotechnics to heartfelt storytelling, every TSO performance is a larger-than-life experience. Whether you’ve seen them before or this will be your first time, prepare to be transported into a world where holiday classics meet hard rock spectacle.

WCSX is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to this one-night-only event in Detroit. Imagine the arena filled with lights, sound, and energy as TSO brings their legendary show to life—your holiday season just got a whole lot brighter.

Here’s what you need to know:

Click Here to Purchase tickets

Don’t miss your chance to celebrate the season with one of the most iconic holiday rock shows in the world.

Register To Win Below and keep listening to 94.7 WCSX, Detroit's Classic Rock, for more chances to win your way into the best concerts in the Motor City.