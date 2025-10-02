The Belle Isle Alligator Has Been Apprehended

On Wednesday, around noon, the Belle Isle Alligator was picked up by two Croc hunters.

Crikey! Steven Hart and Troy Keteyian get all the credit. Hart says it took about four hours, but he saw the alligator swimming along the coastline. She played hide and seek and ducked under a tree, then cornered her. After it popped out, they put her in a net.

The alligator catch comes less than a week after the gator was spotted at the state park in Detroit.

Park staff had not seen the alligator as of Sept. 29 but reviewed a civilian photograph and used geo-location data to determine that the report is "credible and consistent."

The DNR reminds visitors not to approach wild animals, as wildlife can be dangerous and unpredictable, according to the statement.

See You Later Alligator

It's 'see ya later, alligator' for the newest resident at Belle Isle. The gator has been captured and found a new home in Westland at the Great Lakes Serpentarium.

Early Reports On The Alligator

Lynn Blasey, a Hamtramck resident, caught sight of the creature while paddleboarding at the state park. "I was internally freaking out," Blasey said per Detroit Metro Times after posting about the incident on Facebook. "I was on my inflatable paddleboard and even though the gator was small, I realized I was vulnerable."

Not A Great Idea To Release A Pet Alligator To The Wild.

Releasing pets or wild animals into state parks is against the law. Non-native species, such as alligators, might harm local wildlife and create risks for park guests.

The DNR dismissed rumors about a boa constrictor at Belle Isle. Staff members haven't seen any such snakes, and no proof exists to support these claims.

The National Wildlife Federation states that American alligators can reach lengths of 12 feet and weigh up to 1,000 pounds. These cold-blooded hunters typically inhabit southern states like Florida, Louisiana, and North Carolina.

See You Later Alligator Song Has Michigan Roots

The story behind the song "See You Later, Alligator" is that it capitalized on an existing 1950s catchphrase used by teenagers and children.