ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

The Belle Isle Alligator Has Been Apprehended

On Wednesday, around noon, the Belle Isle Alligator was picked up by two Croc hunters. Crikey! Steven Hart and Troy Keteyian get all the credit. Hart says it took about…

Screamin' Scott
An American Alligator crosses a road in St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge, Florida.
Getty Images

On Wednesday, around noon, the Belle Isle Alligator was picked up by two Croc hunters.

Crikey! Steven Hart and Troy Keteyian get all the credit. Hart says it took about four hours, but he saw the alligator swimming along the coastline. She played hide and seek and ducked under a tree, then cornered her. After it popped out, they put her in a net.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DPScPQijAIP

The alligator catch comes less than a week after the gator was spotted at the state park in Detroit.

Park staff had not seen the alligator as of Sept. 29 but reviewed a civilian photograph and used geo-location data to determine that the report is "credible and consistent."

The DNR reminds visitors not to approach wild animals, as wildlife can be dangerous and unpredictable, according to the statement.

See You Later Alligator

It's 'see ya later, alligator' for the newest resident at Belle Isle. The gator has been captured and found a new home in Westland at the Great Lakes Serpentarium.

View the post on Facebook

Early Reports On The Alligator

Lynn Blasey, a Hamtramck resident, caught sight of the creature while paddleboarding at the state park. "I was internally freaking out," Blasey said per Detroit Metro Times after posting about the incident on Facebook. "I was on my inflatable paddleboard and even though the gator was small, I realized I was vulnerable."

Not A Great Idea To Release A Pet Alligator To The Wild.

Releasing pets or wild animals into state parks is against the law. Non-native species, such as alligators, might harm local wildlife and create risks for park guests.

The DNR dismissed rumors about a boa constrictor at Belle Isle. Staff members haven't seen any such snakes, and no proof exists to support these claims.

The National Wildlife Federation states that American alligators can reach lengths of 12 feet and weigh up to 1,000 pounds. These cold-blooded hunters typically inhabit southern states like Florida, Louisiana, and North Carolina.

See You Later Alligator Song Has Michigan Roots

The story behind the song "See You Later, Alligator" is that it capitalized on an existing 1950s catchphrase used by teenagers and children.

Michigan's Bill Haley & His Comets in 1956 had a huge hit on the charts with the song. Securing its place in rock and roll history. 

AlligatorBelle IslePets
Screamin' ScottEditor
Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
Related Stories
View of the Detroit Red Wings center ice logo
Local NewsDetroit Red Wings Kick off 100th Anniversary Season With New Food, MerchandiseKristina Perez
Child Care text in colorful letters on money -- cost of daycare concept
Local NewsMichigan Businesses Lose $2.8 Billion Each Year Due to Child Care CrisisKristina Perez
Scout, Woodhaven Police Department K-9
Local NewsNew Police Dog Scout Gets Protective Vest To Honor Fallen K-9 SageKristina Perez
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect