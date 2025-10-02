Def Leppard to Receive Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, Celebrating Rock Legacy and Resilience

Def Leppard will claim their spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with star number 2,825 on October 9. The ceremony takes place at 11:30 a.m. near Capitol Records. Jon Bon Jovi and Universal Music's Bruce Resnikoff will speak at the event.

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to welcome Def Leppard to the Hollywood Walk of Fame," said Ana Martinez, Walk of Fame producer, according to Billboard. "Def Leppard has earned a permanent place not only in music history, but now on one of the most famous sidewalks in the world."

Since their start, these British rock stars have smashed records left and right. In 2019, Queen's Brian May inducted them into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Their albums, Hysteria and Pyromania, struck Diamond status in the U.S., moving 12 and 10 million copies. "Hysteria" and "Adrenalize" topped the Billboard 200, while "Love Bites" shot to #1 on the Hot 100. Today's lineup stays strong with lead singer Joe Elliott, bassist Rick Savage, guitarists Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell, and Rick Allen on drums.

Fresh tracks are in the works. “We're working through a new album right now, which won't be out next year, but we may — and probably will — release a new song in time for Vegas and then release another one again for the British tour,” Elliott said to Planet Rock.