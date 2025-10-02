Nirvana Won Their Child Pornography Lawsuit

In August 2021, Spencer Elden, the baby photographed for Nirvana’s iconic Nevermind album cover, filed a lawsuit claiming that the image constituted child pornography and alleging that Nirvana and associated parties had benefited from his exploitation. He asserted that neither he nor his legal guardians had properly consented to the image’s use and that it caused him lasting emotional and financial harm. The judge ruling recently came out: Nirvana won their child pornography case.

The Legal Process

The case went through multiple dismissals. In September 2022, U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin dismissed the lawsuit as time-barred, citing the statute of limitations, and barred further amendment. However, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals brought the case back into play in December 2023. The appeals court reasoned that reissues of Nevermind (for example, for anniversary editions) could count as “new injuries,” thereby extending the window for legal challenge.

On October 1, 2025, Judge Olguin again dismissed Elden’s claims, ruling that the album cover photo does not meet the legal definition of child pornography. He stated that “other than the fact that plaintiff was nude on the album cover,” nothing in the composition: pose, context, focal point, “comes close to bringing the image within the ambit of the child pornography statute.” Olguin likened the image to a “family photo of a nude child bathing.”

UMG Released September 24, 1991, the Nevermind cover: Nivana won their child pornography lawsuit on October 1st, 2025.

The judge also observed that Elden’s own actions over the years, reembracing the Nevermind imagery, licensing recreations, even tattooing “Nevermind” on his chest, went against the claims of enduring harm.

Nirvana’s legal team welcomed the ruling. As discussed in Rolling Stone, they described the allegations as “meritless” and expressed relief that the matter is finally resolved. With this dismissal, the legal battle, at least in this incarnation, has ended in the band’s favor. Let's hope it doesn't return.

Let's Talk About the Nevermind Tattoo

Elden got Nevermind tattooed on his chest and STILL thought this lawsuit had merit? GTFO here. Check out this Reddit post from 4just 4 years ago: