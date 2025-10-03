ContestsConcerts + Events
Big Jim's House and WCSX Host Eighth Annual "I Thank You" Luncheon Honoring Local Veterans!

WCSX’s Big Jim will be hosting the Eighth Annual “I Thank You” Luncheon at Buddy’s Pizza in Warren on Monday November 10th. This annual heartfelt tribute to our local veterans…

WCSX's Big Jim will be hosting the Eighth Annual "I Thank You" Luncheon at Buddy's Pizza in Warren on Monday November 10th. This annual heartfelt tribute to our local veterans is a tradition that Big Jim holds dear and we have your chance to attend by registering below!

WINNERS WILL JOIN BIG JIM
AT THE "I THANK YOU LUNCHEON"

If you are randomly chosen from all the entries, you can join Big Jim in the Camaraderie, a great Pizza lunch from Buddy's Pizza & Special giveaways. All united in one place to express gratitude to the brave men and women who served our country.

PLUS, TSO TICKETS!

All chosen veterans to attend the luncheon will also receive Two tickets to see the Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Little Caesars Arena on December 27, 2025. 🎸🎻

TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA BRINGS BACK “GHOSTS OF CHRISTMAS EVE: THE BEST OF TSO &amp; MORE” TO LITTLE CAESARS ARENA SATURDAY, DECEMBER 27

Special thank you to our sponsors:

First State Bank
Performance Remodeling
Buddys Pizza
Kajy Law

Register to below to win a spot
at the I Thank You Luncheon!

Contest details: For this contest, enter online at wcsx.com by completing the entry form between 6:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Saturday October 4, 2025 and 10:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Wednesday November 5, 2025. WCSX will randomly select up to ten (10) winners on Wednesday November 5,2025 and upon verification, will receive PRIZE. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $TBD. Up to ten (10) prize winners will be selected as described. All winners must be able to attend the I Thank You Luncheon on Monday November 10, 2025 at Buddy's Pizza in Warren starting at 11:30am. Courtesy of WCSX. WCSX's General Contest Rules apply and are available by Here General Contest Rules - 94.7 WCSX

