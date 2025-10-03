Big Jim’s House and WCSX Host Eighth Annual “I Thank You” Luncheon Honoring Local Veterans!

WCSX's Big Jim will be hosting the Eighth Annual "I Thank You" Luncheon at Buddy's Pizza in Warren on Monday November 10th. This annual heartfelt tribute to our local veterans is a tradition that Big Jim holds dear and we have your chance to attend by registering below!

WINNERS WILL JOIN BIG JIM

AT THE "I THANK YOU LUNCHEON"

If you are randomly chosen from all the entries, you can join Big Jim in the Camaraderie, a great Pizza lunch from Buddy's Pizza & Special giveaways. All united in one place to express gratitude to the brave men and women who served our country.

PLUS, TSO TICKETS!

All chosen veterans to attend the luncheon will also receive Two tickets to see the Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Little Caesars Arena on December 27, 2025. 🎸🎻

Special thank you to our sponsors:

Register to below to win a spot

at the I Thank You Luncheon!