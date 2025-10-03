ContestsConcerts + Events
Help Macomb County Senior Citizens Provide Food For Their Pets

Mark your calendars: October 10th, 11th & 12th during business hours at Pet Supplies Plus, 42241 Garfield Rd., Clinton Twp

Screamin' Scott
Help Us Fill the Trailer for Macomb County Seniors!

Mark your calendars: October 10th, 11th & 12th during business hours at Pet Supplies Plus, 42241 Garfield Rd., Clinton Twp

Pet Supplies Plus - Clinton Twp, MI, is joining forces with the Macomb County Food Bank, Macomb County Animal Control, and several other wonderful partners to reach a goal of collecting 10,000 pounds of food for the beloved pets of low-income seniors in Macomb County.

All donations will be gathered and distributed directly to senior low-income housing communities.

Desperate Items Needed

Dog & Cat Food

Cat Litter

Dog & Cat Treats

Together, we can make sure no senior in our community has to choose between feeding themselves or their pets. Let’s show the strength and love of our community and fill that trailer.

Something extra for helping, donating, and receiving a raffle entry for gift cards!

Macomb Co Animal Control

Every can, every bag, every treat makes a difference!

Bouncing Back After A Summer Flood

DogScott Randall

Jett is relaxing in the front of the house Rocker chair

An animal rescue in Macomb County, Michigan, was flooded in June 2025 and sought donations from the public. 

Severe storms on June 18, 2025, caused a storm drain to back up, leading to a flooded basement at ReJoyceful Animal Rescue in Clinton Township. A broken pipe exacerbated the issue.

The flooding destroyed thousands of dollars' worth of pet supplies, equipment, and furniture. The rescue's insurance claim was denied

 In the immediate aftermath, ReJoyceful Animal Rescue put out a call for help. By late June 2025, they had raised approximately $125,000 in donations and expressed gratitude for the community's generosity. They also received significant offers for volunteer help and foster homes for the temporarily displaced animals.

How You Can Help

Though the initial emergency fundraising has concluded, you can still support ReJoyceful Animal Rescue's ongoing work through donations or by becoming a foster or volunteer. 

More Information

cat sits on a desk in front of keyboard the same way a cat plays Van Halen &quot;jump&quot; on keyboardsDonielle Flynn

Macomb County Animal Control 21417 Dunham Rd, ClintonTwp MI 48036

(586) 469-5115

animalcontrol.macombgov.org

catDogsenior citizen
Screamin' ScottEditor
Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
