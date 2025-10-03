Record Store Day Nov. ’25 List Reveal & Ten Classic Rock Releases to Look For

Hello, classic rock listeners, and to all the music enthusiasts, physical media lovers and vinyl record spinners. Fall has arrived which means Football is back, playoff baseball is in full swing, and crunching leaves falling from the trees can be heard all through the neighborhoods.

In addition to apple cider is being pressed by the gallon, autumn also brought the sweet treat of the early look and release of this years Black Friday Record Store Day List.

As revealed by their website, Record Store Day releases this fall will take place on Friday November 28th, 2025.

As stated before, "Record Store Day (RSD) has been an annual event (held in April and November) to promote the thousands of independent record stores in our local communities and bring together fans and artists for their love of music. In addition to this, hundreds of artists release limited edition items. The annual RSD lists include picture disc vinyl, limited edition releases of sought-after albums, variant color albums, and even the occasional cassette and CD."

The only way to get your hands on these releases is to head to your local participating record store and sometimes line up early hours before the stores open to get your hands on these exclusive titles. Make sure if you do choose to head out this November, to bring a coat or blanket as temperatures can be bone chilling depending on where your favorite record shop is located.

As for us 94.7 WCSX listeners, Screamin' Scott, and classic rock vinyl record lovers, below are 10 classic rock finds off the newly released list that are sure to keep the turntables spinning, and your holidays filled with great tunes.

This is a friendly reminder that while this list only encompasses 10 classic rock releases from this year's Record Store Day list, plenty of other classic rock artists and musicians from many other genres of music have wonderful music coming out this year.

A special thanks to the Record Store Day website for all the fantastic releases and up-to-date information on what sure is shaping up to be an excellent way to rock into the 2025 holiday season.

https://recordstoreday.com/SpecialRelease/19252 Alice Cooper Welcome To My Nightmare Live From the Forum 6/17/75 DETAILS Event: BLACK FRIDAY 2025 Release Date: 11/28/2025 Format: 2 x LP Label: Rhino Quantity: 3500 Release type: RSD Exclusive Release

https://recordstoreday.com/SpecialRelease/19242 Billy Joel Live From Long Island DETAILS Event: BLACK FRIDAY 2025 Release Date: 11/28/2025 Format: 3 x LP Label: Legacy Recordings Quantity: 1500 Release type: RSD Exclusive Release

https://recordstoreday.com/SpecialRelease/19243 Bob Dylan The Original Freewheelin' Bob Dylan DETAILS Event: BLACK FRIDAY 2025 Release Date: 11/28/2025 Format: LP Label: Legacy Recordings Quantity: 13000 Release type: RSD Exclusive Release

https://recordstoreday.com/SpecialRelease/19258 Fleetwood Mac Fleetwood Mac: Live 1975 DETAILS Event: BLACK FRIDAY 2025 Release Date: 11/28/2025 Format: 2 x LP Label: Rhino Quantity: 5000 Release type: RSD Exclusive Release

https://recordstoreday.com/SpecialRelease/19338 George Harrison Living In The Material World DETAILS Event: BLACK FRIDAY 2025 Release Date: 11/28/2025 Label: Dark Horse Records Quantity: 7600 Release type: RSD Exclusive Release

https://recordstoreday.com/SpecialRelease/19428 Led Zeppelin "Trampled Under Foot" DETAILS Event: BLACK FRIDAY 2025 Release Date: 11/28/2025 Format: 7" Vinyl Label: Swan Song Quantity: 6100 Release type: RSD Exclusive Release

https://recordstoreday.com/SpecialRelease/19367 The Rolling Stones Their Satanic Majesties Request DETAILS Event: BLACK FRIDAY 2025 Release Date: 11/28/2025 Label: ABKCO Quantity: 6000 Release type: 'RSD First' Release

https://recordstoreday.com/SpecialRelease/19279 The Doors Live in Copenhagen, 1968 DETAILS Event: BLACK FRIDAY 2025 Release Date: 11/28/2025 Format: 2 x LP Label: Rhino Quantity: 5300 Release type: RSD Exclusive Release

https://recordstoreday.com/SpecialRelease/19348 Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers The Live Anthology - From The Vaults Vol. 1 DETAILS Event: BLACK FRIDAY 2025 Release Date: 11/28/2025 Format: 2 x LP Label: Warner Records Quantity: 7500 Release type: 'RSD First' Release