This Day in Rock History: October 5

Oct. 5 is a day of iconic firsts in rock music history. It's when The Beatles released their first-ever single, AC/DC played their first show with Bon Scott, and a bunch of legendary albums were released. Read about all that and more on today's recap of major events in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Huge bands, such as The Who and AC/DC, have milestones to celebrate on this day. These are:

1974: AC/DC played their first concert with new lead singer Bon Scott at the Masonic Hall in Rockdale, New South Wales, Australia. Scott replaced Dave Evans, who was their initial singer, and the show marked the beginning of the band's classic era, which lasted until Scott's untimely death in 1980.

1999: Roger Daltrey announced that The Who were reuniting for a Las Vegas show on Oct. 29, after breaking up 16 years earlier. It was a major milestone in the band's career, as it led them to reunite and release new material, even after the passing of John Entwistle, who was their bassist, in 2002.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Few calendar dates have seen so many major album and single releases as Oct. 5. These are some of them:

1962: The Beatles released their first-ever recording together, the "Love Me Do" single. It initially reached No. 17 on the U.K. charts, which was impressive given that the band from Liverpool was relatively unknown at the time.

1970: Led Zeppelin released their third studio album, Led Zeppelin III, in the United States via Atlantic Records. It signaled a slight shift toward a more folksy acoustic sound, without neglecting the band's blues-based roots.

1973: Elton John released his seventh studio album, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, on DJM Records. It was recorded at the Château d'Hérouville in France and included several hit singles, including "Bennie and the Jets," "Candle in the Wind," and the title track.

1979: The Police released their second studio album, Reggatta de Blanc, via A&M Records. It included songs such as "Message in a Bottle" and "Walking on the Moon," and it popularized the band's unique fusion of rock, reggae, pop, and new wave.