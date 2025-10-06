ContestsConcerts + Events
Alice Cooper Set to Make Second Album With Original Band After Chart Success

Alice Cooper may record with his first bandmates after releasing The Revenge of Alice Cooper in July. Cooper shared the news while on tour. The group’s last album before this was…

Laura Adkins
Alice Cooper attends the grand opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas on December 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller via Getty Images

Alice Cooper may record with his first bandmates after releasing The Revenge of Alice Cooper in July. Cooper shared the news while on tour. The group's last album before this was Muscle of Love, which dropped in 1973. The Revenge of Alice Cooper hit Billboard's charts in the top 10, reaching No. 6 on the Vinyl Albums chart. 

While on the Too Close For Comfort tour with Judas Priest and Corrosion of Conformity, Cooper said, "I think we'll probably do another album. I can't see why we wouldn't. This one did so well, we might as well do another one," according to VICE. The project would unite Cooper with pianist and vocalist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway, and drummer Neal Smith. They'll add computer-made parts from the late guitar player, Glen Buxton. Bob Ezrin could step in as producer, but the plans aren't final. 

While on tour, Cooper mixes old hits like "Spark in the Dark" with "House of Fire," "Dirty Diamonds," "Poison," "I'm Eighteen," "School's Out," "Who Do You Think We Are," and "Dangerous Tonight." The shows will keep going until October 26, with a final stop in Houston.

Cooper maintains a friendly relationship with Judas Priest, and he hosted a British high tea for them in their dressing room. His band also performed Black Sabbath's "Paranoid" as a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne after his death. 

They'll also play Cooper's Christmas Pudding show on November 15 in Phoenix. The money helps the Solid Rock Foundation's teen centers. After that, they'll perform in Germany in December and continue touring Europe in January.  

Laura AdkinsWriter
