Def Leppard in Vegas: Third Residency Coming in 2026

Just announced: Def Leppard in Vegas. What Happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas. Who's ready to fly off to Sin City for an unforgettable weekend? Caesars Las Vegas recently post…

Joe Elliott of Def Leppard performs live for the "The World Tour" at Sheffield Bramall Lane on May 22, 2023 in Sheffield, England. Used (among other) for an article on Def Leppard in Vegas residency
Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Live Nation UK

Just announced: Def Leppard in Vegas. What Happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas. Who's ready to fly off to Sin City for an unforgettable weekend? Caesars Las Vegas recently post on X: "@DefLeppard returns to @ColosseumCP for a brand-new Las Vegas residency – Feb 3–28, 2026!" You can't blame the band for enjoying the amenities of Casino life for a third time.

The Details of Def Leppard in Vegas

Def Leppard had their first residency in Los Vegas at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. The second residency was the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. The third is the biggest ever: 12 shows between February 3rd and 28th at the legendary Colosseum at Caesar's Las Vegas. Tickets are on sale now.

Frontman Joe Elliott expressed his excitement when announcing the shows. As per Louder, Joe said, “We’re really looking forward to coming back for our third Vegas residency, and to do a run at the iconic Colosseum at Caesars Palace is such an honor.” He also noted that Las Vegas has always held a special pull, especially as a place where multiple major acts fill the bill on the same night, mentions U2, Adele, and more.

Joe Elliot Promises a Fresh Concept

While exact setlists haven’t been revealed yet, the band is teasing a new show layout. The New York Post says Elliott has hinted at an “eras-style” approach, mixing their biggest hits, deep cuts, and acoustic moments to keep things surprising. Joe also says the October Def Leppard shows will be the last with their current layout.

As for partying with Def Leppard in Vegas... Joe says he's the "King of Netflix." In an interview with USA Today, he responds to the idea of seeing all that Vegas has to offer saying, "Because I’m a singer, what will happen if I go out to eat? I’ll hold court and talk all night! I also end up being the Pied Piper because as soon as anyone recognizes you, it gets a bit messy." Joe needs to keep his voice in tiptop shape and he takes that into consideration.

backstage with Joe Elliott from Def Leppard three people stand smiling a woman and two men. Used (among others) in an article about Def Leppard in Vegas Jim O'Brien

Last time Def Leppard played Detroit, it was summer of 2024 at Comerica Park. Jim O'Brien and Jenny-Jenny of Big Jim's House checked in with Joe Elliot! Def Leppard hasn't announced their next Detroit date... yet. In the meantime, you'll need to head to Vegas, baby.

This residency isn’t just another tour stop. Def Leppard continues to deliver, not just with power and polish, but with a flair for spectacle. For classic rock fans, this is the kind of Las Vegas show we’ve been waiting for.

Def LeppardLas Vegas
