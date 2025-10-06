Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson to Tour as Rush With New Drummer

Rush haven't been on the road since their R40 tour in 2015, which honored the 40th anniversary of drummer Neil Peart joining the band. Sadly, Peart passed away in January of 2020, and the band hasn't been on the road since.

But, that's all changing. Rush surviving members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifesong have announced that they're taking the stage for a very special 2026 headline tour, Fifty Something, to honor "Rush's music, legacy and the life of late drummer and lyricist Neil Peart," according to a release.

This marks the first time Lee and Lifeson have toured together in 11 years, since the end of Rush's R40 Tour on August 1, 2015 at the Forum in Los Angeles. The band is also bringing a new drummer on the road with them.

Geddy Lee Talks Rush Tour

"It's been over 10 years since Alex and I have performed the music of Rush alongside our fallen bandmate and friend Neil," Lee said in a statement. "A lifetime's worth of songs that we had put our cumulative hearts and souls into writing, recording and playing together onstage. And so, after all that has gone down since that last show, Alex and I have done some serious soul searching and come to the decision that we fucking miss it, and that it's time for a celebration of 50-something years of Rush music."

Lee adds, "So in 2026 my BFF Lerxst (aka Alex Lifeson) and I are going to hit the road once again to pay tribute to our past and to Neil by performing a vast selection of Rush songs in a handful of cities. No small task, because as we all know Neil was irreplaceable."

Lee goes on to say that while Neil is not replaceable, and Rush have said in the past that they wouldn't reunite, "life is full of surprises, and we've have been introduced to another remarkable person; an incredible drummer and musician who is adding another chapter to our story while continuing her own fascinating musical journey. Her name is Anika Nilles, and we could not be more excited to introduce her to our loyal and dedicated Rush fanbase, whom, we know, will give her every chance to live up to that near impossible role. Before we hit the stage, we also hope to add another musician or two to expand our sound a wee bit and free up Alex and I, in order to show off some of our new fancy dance steps."

Rush will perform multiple shows in seven cities across Canada, the United States and Mexico, starting June 7, 2026 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles. For these shows, the band will be playing two sets each night. "Each show will feature a distinct selection of songs and Rush will build each night’s setlist from a catalogue of 35 songs including their greatest hits and fan favorites," according to a release.