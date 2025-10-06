ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson to Tour as Rush With New Drummer

Rush haven’t been on the road since their R40 tour in 2015, which honored the 40th anniversary of drummer Neil Peart joining the band. Sadly, Peart passed away in January…

Anne Erickson
Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush have announced that they'll embark on a 2026 tour to honor Rush's 50-plus years as a band.
Getty Images / Mike Coppola

Rush haven't been on the road since their R40 tour in 2015, which honored the 40th anniversary of drummer Neil Peart joining the band. Sadly, Peart passed away in January of 2020, and the band hasn't been on the road since.

But, that's all changing. Rush surviving members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifesong have announced that they're taking the stage for a very special 2026 headline tour, Fifty Something, to honor "Rush's music, legacy and the life of late drummer and lyricist Neil Peart," according to a release.

This marks the first time Lee and Lifeson have toured together in 11 years, since the end of Rush's R40 Tour on August 1, 2015 at the Forum in Los Angeles. The band is also bringing a new drummer on the road with them.

Geddy Lee Talks Rush Tour

"It's been over 10 years since Alex and I have performed the music of Rush alongside our fallen bandmate and friend Neil," Lee said in a statement. "A lifetime's worth of songs that we had put our cumulative hearts and souls into writing, recording and playing together onstage. And so, after all that has gone down since that last show, Alex and I have done some serious soul searching and come to the decision that we fucking miss it, and that it's time for a celebration of 50-something years of Rush music."

Lee adds, "So in 2026 my BFF Lerxst (aka Alex Lifeson) and I are going to hit the road once again to pay tribute to our past and to Neil by performing a vast selection of Rush songs in a handful of cities. No small task, because as we all know Neil was irreplaceable."

Lee goes on to say that while Neil is not replaceable, and Rush have said in the past that they wouldn't reunite, "life is full of surprises, and we've have been introduced to another remarkable person; an incredible drummer and musician who is adding another chapter to our story while continuing her own fascinating musical journey. Her name is Anika Nilles, and we could not be more excited to introduce her to our loyal and dedicated Rush fanbase, whom, we know, will give her every chance to live up to that near impossible role. Before we hit the stage, we also hope to add another musician or two to expand our sound a wee bit and free up Alex and I, in order to show off some of our new fancy dance steps."

Rush will perform multiple shows in seven cities across Canada, the United States and Mexico, starting June 7, 2026 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles. For these shows, the band will be playing two sets each night. "Each show will feature a distinct selection of songs and Rush will build each night’s setlist from a catalogue of 35 songs including their greatest hits and fan favorites," according to a release.

For information and the full set of tour dates, visit Rush's website. This one is certainly shaping up to be one of the biggest tours of 2026 in the rock world.

EvergreenRush
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
Gold Medalist Simone Biles of USA poses for photographs on the podium for the Women's Floor Final during Day Nine of the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: October 6
Head coach Wayne Gretzky of the Phoenix Coyotes looks on from the bench during the second period of their NHL game against the Anaheim Mighty Ducks
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: October 5
Mick Doohan of Australia for the Repsol Honda Team smiles during a testing session for the 1998 500cc Motorcycle Grand Prix session at Phillip Island in Australia
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: October 4
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect