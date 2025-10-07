ContestsConcerts + Events
Naked Jingle Balls Bowling Comes to Fenton

A Naked Jingle Balls Bowling event is coming to the City of Fenton in December. Move over, ugly ties and sweaters, people are actually getting undressed completely and going bowling….

Screamin' Scott
Bowling

Old Bowling Lane

Scott Randall

A Naked Jingle Balls Bowling event is coming to the City of Fenton in December.

Move over, ugly ties and sweaters, people are actually getting undressed completely and going bowling. Get ready, that’s what’s happening in Fenton this Christmas holiday season.

Here's The Skinny On The Event

The Naked Adventure Club of Detroit is the host for this year's event. Called Jingle Balls Bowling. Patrons strip down to nothing, grab a bowling ball, and embrace the body-positive holiday spirit with a bunch of nude free-spirited folks.

Naked Club of Michigan

Some Rules Still Apply

 No phones, no photos, and no judgment. If you didn't achieve the summer body you tried for, have no fear - you will fit it just right.

Do you have what it takes to go all the way? Everyone has to be 21 or older, bring a towel to sit on, and yes, nudity is required. 

Also, this is a private event and not open to the public. So, no, you can’t just say oops and “accidentally” show up to watch.

Details On The Event

December 7 and costs $30 per person, which includes four hours of unlimited bowling and shoe rental. And because it’s the season of giving, they’re also asking for donations of clothing ( what a great idea).

So if you’ve ever wanted to experience real free-style bowling, this event will be a breeze.

Disclamer

The bowling alley isn’t actually hosting the event. They’re just lending the lanes for the night. Naked Adventure Club of Detroit is putting on the event. Naked Adventure Club of Detroit

The Club Has Many Adventures Planned

This November, The Naked Adventure Club is planning a November 1st Full Moon HalowPalooza.

Michigan’s wildest Halloween dance party is back! Rock your favorite costume accessories, get creative with some of our body art supplies, or just GO NAKED!

Full Moon Hallowpalooza gets bigger every year; this year will be no exception!

Skinny Dip Day

Naked Karaoke

Volleyball Naked

Naked Adventure Club of Detroit is such a blessing! This family-friendly nudist space is a must for southeast Michigan, as there aren’t too many groups established within this region of the USA.






Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
