National Taco Day 2025: The Most Loved (and Hated) Toppings in America

It’s the holy grail of Tuesdays — and this year, it’s officially aligned with destiny. October 7th marks National Taco Day, and for the first time since the holiday was reworked, it actually lands on a Taco Tuesday.

That’s right — the taco gods have smiled upon us. And if you needed an excuse to load up on shells, cheese, and questionable life choices, this is it.

Originally, National Taco Day was always on October 4th, but in 2024 the observance shifted to the first Tuesday of October to sync perfectly with Taco Tuesday — a move that makes marketing sense and digestive regret go hand in hand.

Where to Get the Best Taco Day Deals

If your stomach’s already growling, plenty of national chains are jumping on board with deals — though most require a loyalty app or a quick sign-up:

Taco Bell: Soft tacos for $1 through their rewards app. Bonus: They’ve teased “secret menu” rewards for app users today.

Soft tacos for through their rewards app. Bonus: They’ve teased “secret menu” rewards for app users today. Jack in the Box: Two free tacos with any purchase — perfect for the late-night crowd who think “crunchy” is a flavor.

with any purchase — perfect for the late-night crowd who think “crunchy” is a flavor. Del Taco: Mix-and-match taco specials for loyalty members.

Mix-and-match taco specials for loyalty members. 7-Eleven: $2 mini taco packs through the 7Rewards program.

$2 mini taco packs through the 7Rewards program. El Pollo Loco: BOGO street tacos for mobile orders.

BOGO street tacos for mobile orders. Moe’s Southwest Grill: Free taco with any entrée purchase (and they’ll still yell “Welcome to Moe’s!” like it’s the first time).

In short — if you own a smartphone and a stomach, you’re covered.

Why We Love (and Sometimes Ruin) Tacos

Tacos are one of the few foods that Americans universally adore. They’re portable, customizable, and hard to mess up — but not impossible. Even a culinary masterpiece can go sideways when the toppings get… creative.

A food blog recently asked readers to name the “worst taco toppings of all time,” and the answers were hilariously divided. While some people will happily eat gas-station tacos at midnight, others treat taco construction like sacred science.

Here’s how the list broke down — from divisive to downright deranged.

The Most Hated Taco Toppings in America

Cilantro — The ultimate love-it-or-hate-it herb. Some people taste limey freshness; others swear it tastes like soap. Black Olives — Polarizing in every cuisine. For some, they add salt and bite. For others, they taste like a pizza topping that got lost. Lettuce — Fans say it adds crunch; critics say it adds nothing but wilted sadness. Cheese — Yes, cheese made the list. Many blamed American cheese or nacho sauce, which can drown out the flavor of everything else. Sour Cream — Some find it cooling and creamy; others call it taco sabotage. Pineapple — A wild card. Some love the sweet-and-spicy mix, others scream “Keep your fruit off my taco!” Radish — Common in authentic Mexican street tacos, but apparently too “fancy” for some taste buds. Broccoli — If this shows up on your taco, you’re at the wrong party. Raw Onion — Crunchy or overpowering, depending on who you ask (and how close you stand to them after). Tomato — Specifically mushy tomatoes. Because nothing ruins a taco like feeling it squish. Salsa — Surprisingly divisive! Most complaints were about jarred salsa that tastes more like preservatives than pico. Hot Sauce — Not all heat is good heat. “Too much” was the biggest gripe — nobody wants to cry into a tortilla. Rice — Great in a burrito, but apparently a deal-breaker in tacos. Beans — Divisive depending on the style. Refried beans can make a taco soggy fast. Avocado or Guacamole — Normally a fan favorite, but warm guac was enough to make this a repeat offender.

What Makes a Taco Perfect?

Despite the topping debates, one truth remains: tacos are like pizza — even the bad ones are still pretty good. The secret is balance. A great taco hits four points: flavor, texture, heat, and freshness.

Whether you’re a carnitas purist, a fish taco enthusiast, or the “whatever’s left in the fridge” type, Taco Day is your official license to celebrate irresponsibly.

So today, raise a crunchy shell, squeeze some lime, and say a silent prayer for the folks who thought broccoli belonged anywhere near a tortilla.