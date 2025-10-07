Win your copy of the new book from Iron Maiden: Infinite Dreams!

For five decades, Iron Maiden has defined the sound, spirit, and spectacle of heavy metal. From their early days in London’s underground scene to their rise as one of the biggest bands in the world, Maiden’s music and imagery have become the stuff of rock legend. Now, a new book takes fans deep into that incredible journey.

Iron Maiden: Infinite Dreams celebrates 50 years of Iron Maiden, tracing the creative evolution of the band that changed the face of metal forever. Packed with never-before-seen photos, exclusive commentary from band members past and present, and behind-the-scenes stories from the Maiden archives, this is the ultimate keepsake for any true fan.

And now, 94.7 WCSX is giving you the chance to win your very own copy of Iron Maiden: Infinite Dreams!

Plus One lucky winner will also score the Grand Prize...something every collector will want — a vinyl copy of Iron Maiden’s album Senjutsu, courtesy of BMG.

Whether you’ve been following the band since their debut or just discovered their epic live shows, this is your chance to own a piece of Iron Maiden history — and relive the power, passion, and artistry that have kept them at the top for 50 years.

Here’s what’s up for grabs:

📘 A copy of Iron Maiden: Infinite Dreams — the definitive legacy book

keep listening to 94.7 WCSX – Detroit's Classic Rock Station