Bruce Springsteen Releases Classic Show From 1981

Bruce Springsteen is revisiting a very special and classic show in his home state of New Jersey.
Bruce Springsteen's story starts back in 1949 in New Jersey, and at this point, he's synonymous with both New Jersey and the classic rock and classic hits music formats. "The Boss" broke out in the 1970s with his E Street Band, where he served up a creative and rocking mix of rock, folk and heartland themes that really spoke to Americans everywhere.

Springsteen hit stardom in 1975 with Born to Run, which showed off a powerful, anthemic rock sound and meaningful, storytelling lyrics. With Born to Run and the single "Born in the U.S.A.," Springsteen became a global powerhouse. To this day, he's known for his incredible live shows and poetic lyrics.

New Release From Bruce Springsteen

Now, Springsteen is revisiting a very special and classic show in his home state of New Jersey. The longtime musician just released a recording of his July 6, 1981, concert, which is important because it was part of his very first stands at the Brendan Byrne Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey. At the time, the arena was brand new, so his early shows there were historic.

The show, part of Springsteen's The River tour, was one of six gigs he played to help open the venue. These shows also marked Springsteen's first arena concerts in the New Jersey. Before Brendan Byrne, New Jersey didn't really have an arena where Springsteen could perform.

"Springsteen wouldn't play an arena show in his home state of New Jersey until July 1981 because, until then it didn’t have one," the Nugs site notes. "When the Brendan Byrne Arena opened in E. Rutherford, Bruce and the E Street Band christened the future home of the Nets and Devils with a sold-out, six-show stand."

The 27-song set includes a bevy of Springsteen hits, including "Thunder Road," "Prove It All Night," "Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out," "The River," "Badlands," "Jungleland" and "Born to Run," as well as covers of Jimmy Cliff's "Trapped," Woody Guthrie's "This Land Is Your Land" and Creedence Clearwater Revival’s "Who'll Stop the Rain."

Springsteen is offering the show to stream or purchase at Nugs.net.

