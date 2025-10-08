The Rescue Pet Project Finding Pets Forever Homes

ContestsConcerts + Events
Screamin' Scott
Macomb County Animal Control

Adopt A Fur Friend Today

Scott Randall

Another episode of the WCSX Rescue Pet Project features 4 loveable pets looking for forever homes

In a recent visit to one of my favorite places, Macomb County Animal Control. Got a tip from my friend Lori about four loveable pets in need of a forever home. A Few that have been at the shelter for a while.

Along with my trusty cameraman, Will Spurrier, I went to Mt Clemens to take a look for ourselves.

Macomb County Animal Control

Just off the path of
21417 Dunham Rd, Clinton Township, Groesbeck Hwy.

Sara the Dog

Say hello to Sara, a lovely 6-year-old black and white pit bull mix with a heart as big as her smile.

If you're looking for a loyal, mellow best friend who will be happy just to hang out with you, Sara is your girl!

Lupe the Dog

Lupe is a 4-year-old Pit Bull spayed Female. A sweet, smart, and playful girl looking for a forever home. Full of love and belly rubs!

Very eager to please, especially if you have treats and toys.

Lupe gets along with other dogs and is a great companion at dog parks or walks.

Meet ABE

Abe is a smart cookie who is incredibly treat-motivated. ( will do anything for a snack.)

Do you have a fenced-in yard where he can run and play and burn off a case of the zoomies? He loves other dogs and is ready to play. Abe just might be your perfect match.

Penny the pit bull

Meet Penny!

A one-of-a-kind beauty with a heart of gold!

A 4-year-old white pit bull mix with a unique spotted coat. Penny is affectionate and adorable.

This loving girl is spayed, up to date on all vaccines, and ready for her fur-ever home.

Come meet Penny today and her friends - she might just be your perfect match!

Interested in Adopting?

If you are interested in adopting any of our pets featured on the Rescue Pet Project or another homeless pet.

Visit the Macomb County Animal Control.

Walk-in adoption hours are Monday -Friday from 10 am -4 pm

21417 Dunham Rd, Clinton Township, MI, United States, 48036

Address

  • (586) 469-5115 Mobile
  • animalcontrol@macombgov.orgEmail
Pet AdoptionPetsPit Bulls
Screamin' ScottEditor
Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
