Bruce Springsteen Talks ‘Born in the U.S.A.’ and His Creative Process

On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Bruce Springsteen shared the origins of "Born in the U.S.A." The title came from a script by Paul Schrader, and the name stuck because it was short and sweet.

With Jeremy Allen White at his side, Springsteen talked about music and what's next. He dropped big news about his Nebraska '82 box set. The collection will show off electric takes recorded with the E Street Band, tracks that no one has heard before.

"I was kind of a musical ambassador for America around the world," said Springsteen on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "I have this song, 'Land of Hope and Dreams,' which is kind of a prayer to the country, and ... we play it every night."

The Boss also talked about his first and last try at karaoke in London. Things didn't go as planned when he performed The Temptations' "Ain't Too Proud to Beg." The crowd just stared. "They thought I was just another guy who got up on stage and was trying to do karaoke," Springsteen said with a laugh. "I've never done it again." His voice trailed off as he shook his head at the memory. He emphasized his role promoting hope and resilience through music, as well.

Jeremy Allen White sat next to Springsteen, ready to talk about his role in Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere. The film will tell Springsteen's story, from his start to stardom.

The Nebraska '82 box set marks a special moment for music fans. It brings fresh life to old songs, now backed by the entire band's power. Each track shows a different side of the same coin. Raw solo recordings meet full band versions.