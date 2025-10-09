Classic Bon Jovi Album Back On The Charts

ContestsConcerts + Events
Bon Jovi’s classic album Slippery When Wet is back on the Billboard charts. In October 2025, due to a massive surge in sales from reissues, it made a huge comeback on the Top…

'Slippery When Wet' (1986).Evoking wild west symbolism about grueling road life, “Wanted Dead or Alive” is a unique power ballad in Bon Jovi’s arsenal, because it isn’t about love. It’s basically the ‘80s answer to Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band’s “Turn The Page.” It’s cool and tough, but also poignant. Bon Jovi understandably attracted a lot of women to their shows, but “Wanted Dead or Alive” was a song dudes could dig, too. While a number of songs (especially in those in the top ten) could be argued as being *the* best Bon Jovi song, “Wanted Dead or Alive” is just so quintessentially Bon Jovi that you can’t imagine anyone else singing it and it almost feels wrong even doing so. The exact count of faces Bon Jovi has seen in their career is unknown, but thanks to “Wanted Dead or Alive,” we know that *all* of those faces were rocked.
Bon Jovi's classic album Slippery When Wet is back on the Billboard charts.

In October 2025, due to a massive surge in sales from reissues, it made a huge comeback on the Top Album SalesTop Hard Rock Albums, and Vinyl Albums charts.

All are due after the limited edition collector's vinyl and deluxe CDs were released.

Diamond-Certified Albums

Sales Surge

The reissues caused sales to skyrocket, with one report showing a more than 3,000% increase in sales for the week.

Slippery When Wet

Bon Jovi's Slippery When Wet is a 1986 album that launched them to international stardom with hit singles like "You Give Love a Bad Name" and "Livin' on a Prayer". 

Produced by Bruce Fairbairn, the album blended hard rock with pop hooks, becoming the top-selling album of 1987 and transforming the band into global superstars, while remaining a cornerstone of their career.  

Release Date: August 18, 1986. 

Producer: Bruce Fairbairn. 

Key Singles: "You Give Love a Bad Name," "Livin' on a Prayer," and "Wanted Dead or Alive". 

Success: The album was a critical and commercial smash, spending eight weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 and becoming the best-selling album of 1987. 

Huge MTV Response: Heavy rotation of videos that showed live Bon Jovi concerts and the band having a ball.

Slippery When Wet Finally Becomes a Vinyl Bestseller

Bon Jovi's Slippery When Wet debuts on the Vinyl Albums chart this week. The project opens at No. 12, just missing out on the coveted top 10.

The band almost collects its second appearance inside that highest tier, as Forever, the group’s 2024 full-length, launched and peaked at No. 5. Greatest Hits: The Ultimate Collection also first appeared on the Vinyl Albums list in 2024, hitting No. 24 for one frame in the fall.

Bon Jovi Follows Buckingham Nicks

Bon Jovi scores the sixth-highest debut on the Vinyl Albums chart this week as Slippery When Wet launches.

The top vinyl albums go as follows: Tron: Ares soundtrack, credited to industrial, electronic, and rock act Nine Inch Nails. Buckingham Nicks, which features two members of Fleetwood Mac — Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks — sees its long out-of-print self-titled album open at No. 2.

Next Record Store Day Coming Soon

The next fall, Record Store Day is Record Store Day Black Friday, which is scheduled for November 28, 2025. This event will feature a list of exclusive vinyl and other special releases available at independent record stores across the country. 

Look for special releases from Alice Cooper, Fleetwood Mac Live, Bob Dylan, Led Zeppelin, The Doors, and more.

Screamin' ScottEditor
Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
About
Connect