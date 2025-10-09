Classic Bon Jovi Album Back On The Charts

Bon Jovi's classic album Slippery When Wet is back on the Billboard charts.

In October 2025, due to a massive surge in sales from reissues, it made a huge comeback on the Top Album Sales, Top Hard Rock Albums, and Vinyl Albums charts.

All are due after the limited edition collector's vinyl and deluxe CDs were released.

The reissues caused sales to skyrocket, with one report showing a more than 3,000% increase in sales for the week.

Slippery When Wet

Bon Jovi's Slippery When Wet is a 1986 album that launched them to international stardom with hit singles like "You Give Love a Bad Name" and "Livin' on a Prayer".

Produced by Bruce Fairbairn, the album blended hard rock with pop hooks, becoming the top-selling album of 1987 and transforming the band into global superstars, while remaining a cornerstone of their career.

Release Date: August 18, 1986.

Producer: Bruce Fairbairn.

Key Singles: "You Give Love a Bad Name," "Livin' on a Prayer," and "Wanted Dead or Alive".

Success: The album was a critical and commercial smash, spending eight weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 and becoming the best-selling album of 1987.

Huge MTV Response: Heavy rotation of videos that showed live Bon Jovi concerts and the band having a ball.

Slippery When Wet Finally Becomes a Vinyl Bestseller

Bon Jovi's Slippery When Wet debuts on the Vinyl Albums chart this week. The project opens at No. 12, just missing out on the coveted top 10.

The band almost collects its second appearance inside that highest tier, as Forever, the group’s 2024 full-length, launched and peaked at No. 5. Greatest Hits: The Ultimate Collection also first appeared on the Vinyl Albums list in 2024, hitting No. 24 for one frame in the fall.

Bon Jovi Follows Buckingham Nicks

Bon Jovi scores the sixth-highest debut on the Vinyl Albums chart this week as Slippery When Wet launches.

The top vinyl albums go as follows: Tron: Ares soundtrack, credited to industrial, electronic, and rock act Nine Inch Nails. Buckingham Nicks, which features two members of Fleetwood Mac — Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks — sees its long out-of-print self-titled album open at No. 2.

Next Record Store Day Coming Soon

The next fall, Record Store Day is Record Store Day Black Friday, which is scheduled for November 28, 2025. This event will feature a list of exclusive vinyl and other special releases available at independent record stores across the country.