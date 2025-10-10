Moody Blues Singer and Bassist John Lodge Dies at 82

John Lodge of the Moody Blues has died, his family has confirmed in an official statement. He was 82 years old. So far, no cause of death has been reported.

According to the statement from the family, Lodge's death came as a sad surprise.

"Our darling husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law and brother has been suddenly and unexpectedly taken from us," a news release states. "John peacefully slipped away surrounded by his loved-ones and the sounds of the Everly Brothers and Buddy Holly. We will forever miss his love, smile, kindness and his absolute and never-ending support."

Lodge was the bass player, co-lead singer and songwriter for the Moody Blues, so he was a big part of the band's personality. The Moody Bloody first formed in 1964, and Lodge joined in 1966, so he was with them almost from the start. The Moody Blues would quickly become one of the biggest rock bands of their era, selling more than 70 million records around the globe and being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.

"Progressive rock pioneers turned synthesizer driven rockers, The Moody Blues have created over 50 years of exhilarating and significant music that has influenced countless musicians and rocked fans around the world," the Rock Hall says of the band on their official website.

"As anyone who knew this massive hearted man knows, it was his enduring love of his wife, Kirsten, and his family, that was the most important thing to him, followed by his passion for music, and his faith," the release from Lodge's family adds. " We are heartbroken, but will walk forwards into peace surrounded by the love he had for each of us. As John would always say at the end of the show, thank you for keeping the faith."

Some of Lodge's most popular works with the Moody Blues were 1968's "Ride My See-Saw" and 1973's "I'm Just a Singer (In a Rock and Roll Band)," both of which were significant hits in the U.S. Lodge also scored ASCAP songwriting awards for "I'm Just a Singer" and 1972's "Isn't Life Strange."