No Faces, No Farts, No Fun: The Strangest House Rules We Somehow Survived

Every family has at least one rule that made zero sense — something so weird it still lives rent-free in your head like a landlord from the Twilight Zone.

Maybe it was meant to “build character.” Maybe it was just Mom and Dad doing their best in a world without YouTube parenting tutorials. Either way, people online started comparing their most bizarre childhood house rules, and it’s like opening a time capsule full of lactose intolerance, control issues, and fear of thunderstorms.

Let’s unpack the highlights before someone makes us drink a glass of milk.

1. The Thunderstorm Blackout Policy

“No turning on the lights during thunderstorms.”

Apparently, the lightning gods were tracking your kitchen light switch like NORAD.

My guess? Someone’s grandma once told them flipping a switch during a storm summoned Zeus. The rest of us just sat in the dark wondering if the TV static was coming for us next.

2. The No-Faces Dress Code

“No wearing clothing with ‘faces’ on them . . . no Mickey Mouse, no kitty cats, nothing alive. Only objects. Soccer balls, pumpkins, sure. But no faces.”

Imagine explaining that one to your friends: “Sorry, can’t wear Mickey today, Mom says he’s too sentient.”

And the loopholes! A jack-o’-lantern has a face and it’s a pumpkin. That’s like theological debate territory for 8-year-olds.

3. The Great Milk Conspiracy

“We had to drink a huge glass of milk every morning because it would make us grow tall. But I was lactose intolerant.”

So instead of growing tall, you just grew… gassy.

This was the era when milk ads told us bones were made of calcium and lies. “Got Milk?” Yeah, and a stomachache to go with it.

4. The Family Cup of Doom

“We had one drink cup by the sink. Everyone used it. It went in the dishwasher every two days.”

So basically, a bacteria-sharing program before Venmo.

That cup saw more DNA exchange than a dating app. Somewhere, a germ colony still tells its grandkids stories about the Great Kitchen Cup of ’94.

5. The Wet Feet Prohibition

“No stepping on the bathmat with wet feet.”

Right, because the entire point of a bathmat — to absorb water — was lost on this household.

Nothing like tiptoeing across tile like a cat burglar just to avoid breaking the sacred terry-cloth covenant.

6. Curtain Duty at Dawn

“The curtains had to be opened first thing in the morning so the neighbors wouldn’t think we slept in.”

There it is — the Midwest Olympic event known as “performative productivity.”

Heaven forbid Mrs. Jenkins across the street thinks you woke up at 7:15. Open those blinds and show the world your Protestant work ethic!

“We weren’t allowed to walk from the bathroom to our bedrooms after a shower in just a towel. Even if no one else was there.”

This one screams family that got too into modesty sermons.

Somewhere, there’s a teenage version of you freezing in the hallway, clutching a washcloth, whispering “why can’t I just be clean and dry?”

8. The F-Word Ban (That’s Fart)

“We had to leave the room to fart. And ‘fart’ was a curse word.”

You know a household’s strict when bodily functions have exile protocols.

Imagine silently walking out mid-Monopoly game, shamefully releasing a “curse” in the hallway, then returning like nothing happened. That’s Catholic guilt with acoustics.

9. The Dysfunctional Family Denial Rule

“I wasn’t allowed to watch anything that depicted a dysfunctional family.”

So… every show ever?

Guess that explains why some of us thought Full House was a documentary. Nothing says “we’re fine” like banning the Brady Bunch for being too real.

10. The Plastic Bag Economy

“I had to bring home the plastic sandwich bags from my lunch to be reused. They were washed and dried overnight.”

Classic 1980s depression-era energy — the kind that thought plastic lasted forever (and unfortunately, they were right).

Today it’s eco-friendly. Back then it was just one slippery Ziploc short of madness.

11. The Friendship Ledger

“I wasn’t allowed to invite a friend over a second time until THEY invited me to their house. My mom kept track.”

Ah yes, the early beta version of social networking — complete with reciprocity metrics.

Your mom basically invented the Facebook algorithm before Zuckerberg. “You may not host Jake again. He hasn’t engaged with your content.”

So Why Did They Do This?

Part superstition, part control, part “we didn’t know better.”

Our parents were raising kids in a world without Google, and with way too much Tupperware. They just made rules that sounded reasonable at the time — like “don’t stand in lightning” or “recycle sandwich bags” — and overcorrected from there.

But here’s the real twist: those bizarre rules shaped us. They made us question authority, develop sarcasm as a defense mechanism, and occasionally say things like, “You’re not barefoot before Easter, are you crazy?”

The Takeaway

Every generation swears they’ll be the “cool” parents — until their kid’s TikTok trend involves eating glue or dancing at a gas station. Then suddenly, you’re the one shouting, “No lights during thunderstorms!”