Heads Up Sweetest Day Is October 18th

Sweetest Day is always celebrated on the third Saturday in October. This year it falls on October 18th. Just letting you know so you are not rushing to the corner 7-11 to grab something last-minute for someone special.

Screamin' Scott
Sweetest Day is always celebrated on the third Saturday in October. This year it falls on October 18th.

Just letting you know so you are not rushing to the corner 7-11 to grab something last-minute for someone special.

Who Invented Sweetest Day Anyway?

If you really want to know the truth, it is all the State of Ohio's fault.

Sweetest Day, an American holiday originating in Cleveland, Ohio, that encourages acts of kindness and appreciation through gifts, cards, and thoughtful gestures. 

Some say it is Valentine's Day 2.0. Sweetest Day began as a way to bring happiness to forgotten individuals, like orphans and the elderly, a tradition that expanded to celebrate all loved ones and acquaintances.

 The holiday is particularly popular in the Great Lakes region of the U.S.  

The Made-Up Holiday Dates Back To The 1920s

 
The holiday's roots are in Cleveland, where candy company employees and philanthropist Herbert Birch Kingston first distributed sweets and small gifts to orphans, shut-ins, and other forgotten people in the early 1920s to spread cheer. 

The idea was to show that someone cared and that a thoughtful gesture could bring joy. 

Nowadays, the concept has gained attention and broadened over time to include everyone, from sweethearts to coworkers. Just beware of the HR department.

How It Is Celebrated Today

People celebrate Sweetest Day by performing acts of service, giving small gifts like candy, flowers, and cards, and offering moral support. 

The holiday is still most celebrated in Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana. 

According to Hallmark, Sweetest Day is celebrated by communities in Arizona, California, Florida, Kentucky, Missouri, New York, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, and Texas.

Gifts to Avoid Giving On Sweetest Day

Gifts like kitchen appliances, vacuum cleaners, and toilet paper subscriptions can come across as bad taste.

 
Avoid items like exercise equipment, self-help books, or anti-wrinkle creams, which can suggest the recipient needs to change or has shortcomings. 

Re-gifting can lead to awkward conversations, and cheap chocolates can imply a lack of effort. 

Think Outside The Box This Year

Plan an activity they love, like a favorite band's concert or a meal at their favorite restaurant. Pair that with a home-made card. Yes, I said a card, not an email.

Gifts that show you know the person well, such as a personalized love letter or a custom photo.

 If you are wondering how to surprise me this year? A simple gesture like a sack of 10 White Castles with cheese will win my heart every time.

GiftsSweetest Day
