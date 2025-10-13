ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

The Most Haunted Bars In Detroit

The Most Haunted Bars in the Detroit area include The Whitney and Cadieux Cafe, which ghost hunters frequently cite for alleged paranormal activity.  Other notable locations are Two Way Inn, Tommy’s…

Screamin Scott
Old Bar in Pt Huron

Any old bar has a story

Scott Randall

The Most Haunted Bars in the Detroit area include The Whitney and Cadieux Cafe, which ghost hunters frequently cite for alleged paranormal activity. 

Other notable locations are Two Way Inn, Tommy's Detroit Bar & Grill.

Places like The Whitney, which hosts paranormal tours, are often cited by groups like Hour Detroit Magazine and Detroit Paranormal Expedition.  

The Haunted Bars In The Area

The Whitney:

The Whitney

(Photo by Paul Marotta/Getty Images)

This historic mansion is one of the most famous haunted locations in Detroit. It's known for its "Ghostbar" lounge.

Visitors and staff have reported numerous encounters with spirits. The Whitney also hosts paranormal tours led by local investigators. 

The ghosts: It is believed to be haunted by the spirits of lumber baron David Whitney Jr. and his wife, Sarah, who both died in the house.

Two Way Inn:

Scott Randall

2 Way Inn Haunted?

Reports of activity from both owners and staff. A ghost named Colonel Norris is said to still be in the building. 

Haunted by the ghost of Colonel Philetus Norris, a former owner.

 Patrons have reported hearing his disembodied voice and experiencing other unexplained phenomena. A former owner was known to talk directly to Norris, making him feel welcome.

Cadieux Cafe:

Scott Randall

Cadieux Cafe: Great venue for local bands and local ghosts

Founded in the early 1930s, the Cadieux Cafe is frequently mentioned as a haunted location by paranormal enthusiasts. 

Patrons have reported seeing the spirit of Yvonne Devos, the owner's mother, sitting at a table or the bar in a dress. Her husband, Robert, has also been spotted in the basement.

The Majestic Theatre:

Majestic Theater in Detroit Front of building MarqueScott Randall

Many years in Detroit with ties to Harry Houdini's spirit

This entertainment complex, one of my favorites, includes a concert venue and a bar, and has a rich history of hauntings tied to the magician Harry Houdini.

The legendary escape artist made his final performance in the theater before he died in Detroit on Halloween eve in 1926. Some believe his spirit is still present.

Cliff Bell's Bar

Cliff Bell's Bar Detroit Oldest Jazz BarScott Randall

Haunted Stories are all around this venue in Detroit

A story told by a manager way back in the day about how an employee went missing for days. Found later murdered by a jealous lover. Said to haunt the venue still.

BarGhostHaunted
Screamin ScottWriter
Related Stories
MACON, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Preservation Jazz Band performs during An Evening of Respect: The 4th annual King of Soul Festival honoring Otis Redding on September 12, 2025, in Macon, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Otis Redding Foundation)
Local NewsDetroit Jazz Festival 2025: Hits Record Worldwide Audience With 1.5 Million Streaming ViewersKristina Perez
Downtown Detroit Skyline from intersection of Monroe &amp; Randolph Streets on bright clear sky spring day
Local NewsDetroit’s New Hudson’s Tower Opens, Boosting Downtown Revitalization
DETROIT - NOVEMBER 1: A visitors holds a photo of the late Rosa Parks at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History October 31, 2005 in Detroit, Michigan. In 1955, Rosa Parks was arrested in Montgomery, Alabama for refusing to give up her seat on a bus to a white man, an incident which sparked the civil rights movement. (Photo by Hugh Grannum-Pool/Getty Images)
Local NewsRosa Parks Foundation to Hold 45th Anniversary Gala at Henry Ford Museum
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect