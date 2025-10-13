The Most Haunted Bars In Detroit

Any old bar has a story

The Most Haunted Bars in the Detroit area include The Whitney and Cadieux Cafe, which ghost hunters frequently cite for alleged paranormal activity.

Other notable locations are Two Way Inn, Tommy's Detroit Bar & Grill.

Places like The Whitney, which hosts paranormal tours, are often cited by groups like Hour Detroit Magazine and Detroit Paranormal Expedition.

This historic mansion is one of the most famous haunted locations in Detroit. It's known for its "Ghostbar" lounge.

Visitors and staff have reported numerous encounters with spirits. The Whitney also hosts paranormal tours led by local investigators.

The ghosts: It is believed to be haunted by the spirits of lumber baron David Whitney Jr. and his wife, Sarah, who both died in the house.

Reports of activity from both owners and staff. A ghost named Colonel Norris is said to still be in the building.

Haunted by the ghost of Colonel Philetus Norris, a former owner.

Patrons have reported hearing his disembodied voice and experiencing other unexplained phenomena. A former owner was known to talk directly to Norris, making him feel welcome.

Founded in the early 1930s, the Cadieux Cafe is frequently mentioned as a haunted location by paranormal enthusiasts.

Patrons have reported seeing the spirit of Yvonne Devos, the owner's mother, sitting at a table or the bar in a dress. Her husband, Robert, has also been spotted in the basement.

This entertainment complex, one of my favorites, includes a concert venue and a bar, and has a rich history of hauntings tied to the magician Harry Houdini.

The legendary escape artist made his final performance in the theater before he died in Detroit on Halloween eve in 1926. Some believe his spirit is still present.

