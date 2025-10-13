Michigan Antiques Festival offers Treasures & Trinkets with 94.7 WCSX

Have you heard the word, 94.7 WCSX is at the Michigan Antiques Festival in Davisburg.

Merriam-Webster dictionary defines a "Treasure Hunter" as a person who, as either a vocation or avocation, in search for sunken, buried, lost, or hidden treasure and other artifacts. While nothing in the town of Davisburg suggested treasure being marked by an "x" on the main street sidewalks or anything under the many lakes and streams of water, the town, home of the Springfield Oaks County Park played host to the annual Michigan Antique Festival.

Thousands of vendors and treasure seekers gathered to uncover the many unique finds and engage in the thrill of not only finding a bargain but also hunting down that special something that has eluded them for years.

As quoted on the official Michigan Antique Festival's website:

"Since its inception in 2015, his vibrant market has quickly risen to become the largest antique market in Southeast Michigan, attracting enthusiasts and casual visitors alike. With hundreds of dealers, the market is a treasure trove of unique finds, from vintage furniture and rare collectibles to handmade crafts and art. It's an antique hunter's paradise, promising something for every taste and interest."

94.7 WCSX has become the only radio station with the privilege of being inside the thick of all the treasure seeking and antique hunting that the Michigan Antique Festival has to offer.

For years and years, 94.7 WCSX is instrumental in spreading the word about the festival and helping fellow treasure seekers to make their calendars in May and October to show up and show out for the extraordinary event.

The doors may have opened at 8am but hundreds were already waiting in line even before the sun came up to have first dibs on uncovering that next great find.

This year was no exception as the WCSX promo team led by the jovial Joel Morgan, swept up and down the hundreds of rows of vendors and discovered bounties of finds.

This had Joel and the street team looking for an ATM to cover their many purchases and many more happy memories to follow...

Fear not fellow collectors as while the October outing has already passed, the dates for the upcoming year are already posted and 94.7 WCSX will keep you posted as it gets closer to mark your calendars for another fantastic outing at the Michigan Antique Festival.

A special thank you to Matthew Edens and his team for allowing 94.7 WCSX to be a part of all the action and keeping the soundtrack of the Michigan Antique Festival tuned to Detroit's Home for Classic Rock.