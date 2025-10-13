Michigan Antiques Festival offers Treasures & Trinkets with 94.7 WCSX

ContestsConcerts + Events
Man holds Snoopy phone

Have you heard the word, 94.7 WCSX is at the Michigan Antiques Festival in Davisburg.

Merriam-Webster dictionary defines a "Treasure Hunter" as a person who, as either a vocation or avocation, in search for sunken, buried, lost, or hidden treasure and other artifacts. While nothing in the town of Davisburg suggested treasure being marked by an "x" on the main street sidewalks or anything under the many lakes and streams of water, the town, home of the Springfield Oaks County Park played host to the annual Michigan Antique Festival.

Thousands of vendors and treasure seekers gathered to uncover the many unique finds and engage in the thrill of not only finding a bargain but also hunting down that special something that has eluded them for years.

As quoted on the official Michigan Antique Festival's website:

"Since its inception in 2015, his vibrant market has quickly risen to become the largest antique market in Southeast Michigan, attracting enthusiasts and casual visitors alike. With hundreds of dealers, the market is a treasure trove of unique finds, from vintage furniture and rare collectibles to handmade crafts and art. It's an antique hunter's paradise, promising something for every taste and interest."

94.7 WCSX has become the only radio station with the privilege of being inside the thick of all the treasure seeking and antique hunting that the Michigan Antique Festival has to offer.

For years and years, 94.7 WCSX is instrumental in spreading the word about the festival and helping fellow treasure seekers to make their calendars in May and October to show up and show out for the extraordinary event.

The doors may have opened at 8am but hundreds were already waiting in line even before the sun came up to have first dibs on uncovering that next great find.

This year was no exception as the WCSX promo team led by the jovial Joel Morgan, swept up and down the hundreds of rows of vendors and discovered bounties of finds.

This had Joel and the street team looking for an ATM to cover their many purchases and many more happy memories to follow...

Fear not fellow collectors as while the October outing has already passed, the dates for the upcoming year are already posted and 94.7 WCSX will keep you posted as it gets closer to mark your calendars for another fantastic outing at the Michigan Antique Festival.

A special thank you to Matthew Edens and his team for allowing 94.7 WCSX to be a part of all the action and keeping the soundtrack of the Michigan Antique Festival tuned to Detroit's Home for Classic Rock.

Man holds Snoopy phone
Have you heard the word, 94.7 WCSX is at the Michigan Antiques Festival in Davisburg.
crowd of people at antique festival
Doors have only been open for a few minutes and thousands of people are already in search of their next treasure!
Man with viewfinder
Looks like Joel is looking for his next treasure at the Michigan Antiques Festival
man and woman hold metal sign
Treasures uncovered with 94.7 WCSX at the Michigan Antqiues Festival
man holds knack record
C'mon Joel, Get the Knack! Get it?
white barn with outdoor tents
Everywhere you turn, there's a trinket and treasure to be found.
Rat and Bat statue
There is literally something for everyone here at the Michigan Antiques Festival
Mans holds on tight to statue
The first purchase of the day is always the most satisfying.
Pine Knob magazine from 1976
Wouldn't be cool if Pine Knob Music Theatre still put these out?
man holds KISS album and anoter man holds KISS Lunchbox
KISS your paycheck goodbye Joel. These treasures are coming home!
Liosn statue wearing a wcsx hat
So, how about those Lions? Think they are going all the way this year?
man wears fire helmet.
This booth is having a fire sale.. Isn't that right Joel??
Man sits in wooden chair outside.
He's not sitting on the job. Joel is just testing out his next purchase at the Michigan Antiques Festival
Ozzy Osbourne lunchbox
I wonder if this lunchbox is full of those limited edition WCSX Long Live Ozzy stickers!
Austin ZidarEditor
When he's not busy spinning his newest vinyl record purchase or crate digging for that hard-to-find grail at one of the many record shops, you can find Austin on the streets of Detroit with the WCSX promo team rocking out to all things classic rock.
