Ozzy Pumpkin Mural: Osbourne Family Visits

Donielle Flynn
people (including Osbourne family) stand in front of the Ozzy Pumpkin Mural created at Sunny Field Farms

Members of the Osbourne family, including Sharon, Jack, and Kelly recently visited Sunnyfields Farm to see the Ozzy pumpkin mural for themselves.

Sunnyfield Farm

Last week, an epic tribute to Ozzy Osbourne arrived at Sunnyfields Farm, where more than 10,000 pumpkins and squashes were arranged into a giant mural of the “Prince of Darkness.” The farm does an amazing pumpkin mosaic every Fall. Each Year, Sunnyfields Farm holds a vote as to what the subject should be. This year the Ozzy pumpkin mural suggestion won with an overwhelming 70% of the vote!

How The Ozzy Pumpkin Mural Was Made

Once the plan was mapped, it took 16 people (and a forklift) 4 and a half hour to create this "Prince of Darkness" masterpiece. Using pumpkins, gourds, and squashes. The Ozzy pumpkin mural took roughly 10,000 pieces to create.

For Sunnyfields Farm, the project was more than a clever seasonal draw. It was also a labor of love. The growers and volunteers have said they wanted to honor Ozzy’s legacy through something uniquely visual and communal. The mural joins a growing tradition of rock-themed pumpkin artworks, while standing out for both its size and community feels.

This year, the forklift held some VIPs... members of the Osbourne family!

Members of the Osbourne family look out over the top of the Ozzy pumpkin mural.Sunnyfields Farm

Members of the Osbourne family were forklifted to the top of the Ozzy pumpkin mural for a bird's eye view of the masterpiece celebrating The Prince of Darkness. Photo courtesy of Sunnyfield Farm.

The Osbournes Stop-In

In photos shared by BBC and Sunny Field Farms, Ozzy’s children and grandchildren were seen walking through the patch, pointing out features, posing near the mural, and clearly moved by the scale and passion behind it. The BBC Facebook shows a great pic of the family standing before the Ozzy pumpkin mosaic with smiles. The Osbourne crew reportedly took their time, photographing details and soaking in the creativity and affection poured into the massive display.

Fans who visited during the Osbournes’ walk-through told local reporters they felt chills seeing the mural up close. The way the pumpkins’ natural variation in hue gave Ozzy’s face a kind of textured dimension. While some speculated that the Osbourne visit will only amplify interest, others say the farm is already a must-see pilgrimage for fall. For Detroiters, be prepared to travel. Sunnyfields Farm is located in Totton, Southampton, UK. It's quite the trip, but then again, this place is next-level.

Donielle FlynnEditor
Donielle Flynn has two kids, two cats, two dogs, and a love of all things rock. She’s been in radio decades and held down top-rated day parts at Detroit, Philadelphia, and Washington DC radio stations throughout her tenure. She enjoys writing about rock news, the Detroit community, and she has a series called “The Story Behind” where she researches the history of classic rock songs.
