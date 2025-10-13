Coolest ‘Wish You Were Here’ Vinyl Sold Out

ContestsConcerts + Events
Blood Records is a ridiculously cool vinyl innovator. They made a limited edition(7,500 copies hand-numbered) of Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here vinyl in celebration of the 50th anniversary of…

Donielle Flynn
album cover for Pink Floyd's 'wish You Were Here' vinyl. two men standing in the street with large city building on either side behind them.

Waters has said that the song isn’t specifically about Syd Barrett. David Gilmour says he can’t sing the song without singing about Barrett. But whatever the song means to them, what matters is what it means to you. It’s probably Pink Floyd’s most relatable song: no matter who you are, there’s always someone that you miss. Even if most of the lyrics are just impressionistic and may not have any deep meaning to you, the line “How I wish, wish you were here” resonates with nearly everyone.

spatuletail/Shutterstock

Blood Records is a ridiculously cool vinyl innovator. They made a limited edition(7,500 copies hand-numbered) of Pink Floyd's Wish You Were Here vinyl in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the album and song. The exclusive coral splatter variant is one of the coolest things I've seen and it sold out from the website in a heartbeat. Check it out for yourself: Blood Records FB

Tell Me More About this Vinyl

This pressing features what Blood Records calls a “quadratic coral splatter effect” across the vinyl. The company has been gaining cred for years and well justified. They've worked with a ton of well known artists across a variety of genres. The company moto is "We don't do normal."

Here's a holographic vinyl Blood Records did for Judas Priest's Invisible Shield. only 2,000 copies where made.

The company (according to Resell Calendar) provides "limited, visually distinctive pressings of classic and contemporary albums, working with everyone from Oasis to Sabrina Carpenter." They are definitely not wrong. I haven't been this in love with a record company since Third Man Records.

The 50th Anniversary of Wish You Were Here

Sony Music is releasing an extensive 50th anniversary collection in December. Multiple formats including a deluxe box set, 3LP version, and Blu-ray with Dolby Atmos mix are all super luxe, but the Blood Records pressing is unique and definitely a collector's item.

The album topped charts on both sides of the Atlantic and has sold an estimated 13 million copies worldwide.

The Wish You Were Here vinyl originally sold for $50. The current price on eBay has the asking price from $99-$400. I can hear Screamin' Scott howling from here... he loves vinyl. And there's where they have you. For the vinyl collectors, they have you by the short and curlies. Not Blood Records, but the after-market sellers. I can't blame them, but it still sucks for the rest of us. Let the games begin.

Donielle FlynnEditor
Donielle Flynn has two kids, two cats, two dogs, and a love of all things rock. She’s been in radio decades and held down top-rated day parts at Detroit, Philadelphia, and Washington DC radio stations throughout her tenure. She enjoys writing about rock news, the Detroit community, and she has a series called “The Story Behind” where she researches the history of classic rock songs.
