Mt.Clemens Eastside Tavern Jack of Spades Jackpot is Huge

Screamin' Scott
Mt. Clemens' oldest bar. A historic Blind Pig left over from Prohibition. A real basement bar. The Eastside Tavern has a long and colorful history.

The basement was dug out under a small farmhouse near the Clinton River over a century ago, and local fans used it as a gathering place to visit with friends and enjoy cheap beer.

Bar Making News For A Huge Jackpot!

 "Jack of Spades" is a type of progressive raffle. Players buy tickets for a chance to win.

The Jack of Spades is drawn from a deck of cards hidden in numbered envelopes. The game uses a 52-card deck and is a popular charity, Mt Clemens Lions Club fundraiser, where the goal is to find the Jack of Spades to win the grand prize. 

The current Jackpot is over $20,000 and growing, with drawings held on Wednesdays at 7:30 pm, and tickets are available at the bar.

One jackpot in August of 2024 was over $93,000!

What Is The Eastside Tavern Famous For?

The Bar is one of the Detroit area best best-kept secrets. It still hides away under a private residence like it did during prohibition.

The 15x30 space is a small bar and a few tables. Watch the low ceilings for anyone much over six feet tall. If you want a seat to watch the band on Saturday nights, you'd better get there early.

The Eastside Tavern " The Basement Bar" 126 Avery St.(Mt Clemens) The Eastside Tavern holds the oldest liquor license in Macomb County.

 Known for its unique, intimate, and cramped atmosphere, and friendly community vibe.

Amazing burgers and fried bologna sandwiches, and the only bar I know that still serves a liverwurst sandwich.

Eastside Tavern owned and run by 4th-generation family member, Heather DeBruyn .

Heather took over Eastside when Frank passed away in 2017. Heather is doing an awesome job keeping the tradition alive at the Eastside Tavern.

Screamin' ScottEditor
Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
