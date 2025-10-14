Joan Jett Prepping for Another Las Vegas Run

Las Vegas has become one of the biggest hotspots to catch rock acts, especially legacy ones. Now, another longtime rocker is returning to Vegas following a successful run.

Joan Jett & the Blackhearts have announced that they're making their way back to Las Vegas. Jett and her band were just there for a handful of shows at the House of Blues Las Vegas back in June, and now, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will go back to the same venue, which is inside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, in 2026 for five new gigs: Feb. 13, 14, 18, 20 and 21. For ticket information, head to Joan Jett's official website.

Joan Jett's Legacy

Jett, of course, is a famed American singer and musician who was one of the trailblazing women in rock music back when it was mainly men in the field. "She was a member of the all-female, teenage punk-rock band the Runaways in the 1970s before becoming a successful solo artist in the ’80s," notes Britannica. "The prominent American music magazine Rolling Stone ranked Jett as the 87th best guitarist on its top 100 guitarists list in 2003; she was the only woman on the list other than Canadian singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell."

Louder added in a March 2024 feature about Jett, "She has never been afraid to speak her mind or show the world exactly how she earned that bad reputation she sings about."

In more Jett news, the musician is honoring a former member of the Blackhearts, drummer Thommy Price, who recently died at the age of 68. His wife announced his death on social media, saying, "A devoted husband and proud father and powerhouse drummer and songwriter, Thommy's extraordinary career spanned decades, performing and recording with some of rock’s most iconic artists."