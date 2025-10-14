Paul McCartney Mesmerizes Audience with Energetic Three-Hour Concert at 83

Paul McCartney put on a stunning three-hour show at Coors Field, which stretched past midnight.

"I can tell you're going to be a great crowd," McCartney told the audience early in the show, according to The Denver Gazette.

The night started with "Help!" — a song that he hadn't played since 1965. What followed was a mix of Beatles songs, Wings tracks, and fresh work like 2018's "Come On to Me."

John Lennon's voice from the '69 Apple Corps show joined in for "I've Got a Feeling,". A touching moment came when McCartney picked up a special ukulele, which was a gift from George, to play "Something."

"Back in the '60s, when there was a lot of troubles going on, in the southern states of America particularly, over civil rights, we would get the news from America to England," McCartney told the crowd before playing "Blackbird," according to Westword. "I wanted to write a song that if it ever got back to any of the people going through that, it might just give them a little bit of hope."

This show was the 78th from his Got Back Tour, which started in 2022. The current run began in Palm Springs last month and finishes in Chicago in late November.