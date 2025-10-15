BEVERLY HILLS, CA – SEPTEMBER 07: David Lee Roth performs onstage at The Brent Shapiro Foundation Summer Spectacular at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on September 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for The Brent Shapiro Foundation)

Wolfgang Van Halen is dropping some serious hints about what went on behind the scenes when Van Halen’s final studio album, A Different Kind of Truth (2012), vanished from streaming platforms... and why the Van Halen tribute shows never happened.

About the Record and Streaming Debacle

In a recent interview with Paul Cashmere of Noise11, Wolfgang reflects. Wolfgang talked about how he dredged up decades-old demos. He worked alongside his father to resurrect songs that never made the cut in the ’70s. Wolfgang calling the fact the album got made at all “a miracle.” He underscores how much work it took, how careful he was to preserve the spirit of those early demos.

But the real charge: Why was it pulled from streaming? Wolfgang said in another interview that the contract to keep it on streaming expired. The delay in bringing it backwas intentionally prolonged. “There are some people involved who do not like that record. They are not making it easy to get it back up there.” When pressed if one of those people is David Lee Roth (aka D.L.R.), Wolfgang answered: “Probably… he doesn’t like it and he’s not working with us to get it back up there.”

Did David Lee Roth Block the Van Halen Tribute Shows?

Wolfgang also broached the long-rumored Van Halen tribute concert that never happened. He’s alluded before, in a Rolling Stone interview, that although attempts were made, certain key personalities "make it very difficult to do anything when it comes to VAN HALEN." Wolfgang also said he doesn't like speaking negatively about people, but “some people … make it not happen.”

To be clear: Wolfgang isn’t flat-out saying David Lee Roth killed the streaming deal or tribute plan. He couches things in familiar rock dynamics: “some people involved,” contractual quirks, artistic disagreements. When asked if a singer with three initials is at the heart of it, he notably replied, “Do your research … come to your conclusions.”

The story is still unfolding. Will A Different Kind of Truth ever return to Spotify, Apple Music, your favorite streaming queue? Will there ever be an official, large-scale tribute to Eddie Van Halen? In the meantime, Mammoth's latest single and its video seem to also be directed in the direction of DLR. Check it out: